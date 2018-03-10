Man Utd player ratings: Rashford, Young shine; Sanchez poor

We rate and slate the performance of Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United side after their hard-fought 2-1 victory against Liverpool at Old Trafford.

After Paul Pogba was ruled out through injury, Mourinho started with a 4-3-2-1 formation. You can see how the match developed, as well as getting all the reaction, via our Live Centre.

Here’s how the United side rated.

David De Gea: Could do little to prevent Bailly’s own goal and showed his authority by organising his defence throughout. 7

Antonio Valencia: Never flustered and rarely put a foot wrong, despite looking fortunate not to concede a penalty when he appeared to handle in the box. Limited opportunities to get forward but used the ball well when he did. 7

Eric Bailly: Gives United’s defence extra muscle and he look assured with all Liverpool’s usually-impressive attack through at him until getting his feet in a right pickle and scoring the own goal to get Liverpool back in the game. Would have been a solid 7.5, but suffers as a result. 6.5

Chris Smalling: Looks a better player alongside Bailly and his manager will be pleased with his display. Stayed tall, won plenty of tackles and can take satisfaction from a good all-round defensive performance. 7.5

Ashley Young: Did some valuable work at the back and showed his nous with some intelligent covering, though was arguably fortunate not to concede a penalty for a tug on Mo Salah. Very impressive nonetheless. 8

Scott McTominay: Looks assured in the middle of the park. Did nothing flashy and kept player ticking over for the more creative forces in the United ranks. Solid. 7

Nemanja Matic: Stuck to his task well and came into the fore in the second half as he provided the shield for United’s defence. Won’t get headlines, but was positionally solid throughout. 7

Juan Mata: Impressed for United with his vision early on. Always worked hard but spurned a good chance to make it 3-0 and was then required to help the side defend for their lives in the second half. Subbed on 88. 6.5

Alexis Sanchez: Worked hard for the cause, and was largely forced back in the second half. While he played one or two smart passes, we’re still awaiting those moments of magic we know he’s capable of. 6.5

Marcus Rashford: Justified Mourinho’s faith with a brilliant 14th minute opener, before he then doubled his tally with a similar finish for his second. Booked and then arguably fortunate not to pick up a second yellow, but a great afternoon’s work as he reminded Mourinho of his scoring prowess. Subbed with 20 minutes left. 8.5

Romelu Lukaku: Worked hard and won two key headers vs Dejan Lovren in the build-up to Rashford’s two first-half goals. Said before hand he wanted to be known for goals and assists – he did that today. 7

Subs:

Marouane Fellaini (on for Rashford 70): Did what he does. Stifled the play, held things up and generally made life difficult for his opponents in the middle of the mark. 6.5

Jesse Lingard (on for Mata, 88): No time to make any impact. N/a

Manager:

Jose Mourinho got it right. Showed ambition with his selection and was rewarded with two goals from Rashford. Got his subs right too as United dug in to protect their lead. A big win in the race for second. 7.5