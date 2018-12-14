Man Utd player revolt on the horizon over treatment of £47m signing

Jose Mourinho’s treatment of Brazilian midfielder Fred threatens to destroy the United dressing-room according to reports.

Fred has appeared only eight times for the Red Devils in the Premier League this season, following his £47million move from Shakhtar Donetsk in the summer.

The Brazil international started against Young Boys in the Champions League and received high praise from fans and the press.

However, he was replaced in the second half, before being left on the bench for the game against Southampton. He was then left out of the match squad entirely for their clash with Arsenal.

A report from UOL journalist Caio Carrieri claims that Mourinho’s treatment towards the player has been ‘causing astonishment’ in the first team squad.

The article states that ‘even the athletes with more authority in the squad and with more time at the club, as in the case of the English’, are shocked with the midfielder being kept out of the team.

UOL adds that when convincing Fred to sign in the summer, Mourinho described his dream midfield as being one consisting of Fred, alongside Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba.

This midfield trio is yet to come together, with the Portugese manager claiming Fred will not get his chance until his team’s defensive security improves.