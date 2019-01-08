Man Utd players make it very clear who they want as next boss

Manchester United’s players are reportedly said to want Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as their manager on a full-time basis.

Interim boss Solskjaer was put in charge until the end of the season after United axed Jose Mourinho last month, with the club’s hierarchy now carrying out the process of recruiting a new full-time successor.

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is said to remain the first-choice of the Old Trafford board, but the club’s players are believed to have put their complete backing in Solskjaer being handed the full-time reins.

The former United favourite has won his first five games in charge and his inclusive man-management style, in contrast to Mourinho’s divisive approach, has been welcomed by United’s squad – according to the report in the Daily Mirror.

The club’s record signing Paul Pogba has flourished under the Norwegian, with four goals and three assists in three games, while strikers Marcus Rashford and Romelu Lukaku are also thriving.

Under Mourinho, United’s attack-minded players were often held back by his safety-first approach and criticised – often publicly – if they went AWOL from their defensive duties.

But according to Daily Mirror sources close to the squad, who are currently out training in Dubai, claim Solskjaer’s instructions are for attacking players to play with freedom and express themselves.

The 45-year-old is technically on loan from his job managing Norwegian outfit Molde but has made it clear that he would love the role on a permanent basis.

His start has certainly not gone unnoticed, with executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward said to be extremely impressed, although United’s first real test under Solskjaer is likely to come this weekend when they take on Pochettino’s Tottenham at Wembley.

An impressive win there could see Pochettino ruled out of the running and Solskjaer moving a step closer to getting his dream job full time.