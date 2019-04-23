Man Utd players, staff turned on each other after Everton loss – Report

The fall-out from Manchester United’s 4-0 trouncing at Everton on Sunday saw players and staff become embroiled in an angry exchange, according to a report.

First-half goals from Richarlison and Gylfi Sigurdsson stunned Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s lethargic side before Lucas Digne and Theo Walcott piled on the misery at Goodison Park.

The defeat was, what many observers believed, United’s worst Premier League display of all time, with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer apologising to supporters after the game.

The trouncing also drew widespread condemnation from Gary Neville, who embarked on a furious rant in the immediate aftermath of the defeat.

Part of Neville’s criticism was he felt that United have too many players who ‘don’t care enough’, so it may come as some partial relief to the Sky Sports pundit to learn that it wasn’t all sweetness and light in the away dressing room after the match.

According to an exclusive in the Daily Mail, an ‘angry’ squad ‘turned on each other’ and ‘pointed the finger at one another during a heated exchange’ in the dressing room.

It’s claimed plenty of raised voices could be heard as angry United players and staff picked the bones out of the defeat, with the inquest continuing during an hour-long team meeting at Carrington on Monday morning.

Players ‘were subjected to a video analysis of their capitulation,’ with club staff apparently failing to hide their disgust. According to the author of the article, Chris Wheeler: ‘Solskjaer and his backroom staff were so infuriated with the performance that it is understood the team chef even gave players a piece of his mind.’

Perhaps more worrying for Manchester United, Wheeler writes that staff at Carrington and Old Trafford ‘fear’ Solskjaer ‘will be brought down in time if there is not a complete overhaul of the squad,’ while adding that there are some people at the club who believe ‘the situation is no better than when Jose Mourinho’s reign began to unravel in September and October’.