Manchester United players’ response to Ruud van Nistelrooy while he was in interim charge at the club reportedly played a key role in his appointment at Leicester.

Van Nistelrooy spent a short spell as the interim United boss. After joining the club as part of Erik ten Hag’s staff in the summer, he was soon in the top job, with the manager being sacked.

He spent four games in charge, before Ruben Amorim took his place as the permanent manager of United, while also deciding not to keep Van Nistelrooy on, as he wanted to work with staff already familiar to him.

Soon after leaving United, the manager looks to be moving towards another Premier League job, with reports confirming he is to succeed Steve Cooper at Leicester.

According to Football Insider, United players’ response to Van Nistelrooy while he was in interim charge played a ‘key role’ in him landing the position with the Foxes.

Red Devils players are said to think highly of the Dutchman, and enjoyed playing under him, and given Leicester players were said to have complained about Cooper’s style, an attack-minded coach was sought.

Van Nistelrooy’s United scored 11 goals in four games under his watch, including eight on two games against Leicester – in the League Cup and then Premier League – which it’s suggested could also have helped the manager’s case.

Van Nistelrooy’s United ambition

Van Nistelrooy admitted during his United tenure that he turned down the chance to be a manager elsewhere to be a coach at Old Trafford, such is his affinity to the club he played at during his career.

He also revealed he was hopeful that one day he’d be in charge at United.

His friend and former colleague, Andre Ooijer, feels Red Devils fans could clamour for his return if Amorim’s start at the club is not a good one.

Given the players were also happy to play under him, if Van Nistelrooy puts Leicester into a good position, he can give his prospects of returning to Old Trafford as the top dog one day no harm.

Man Utd round-up: RVN to raid Red Devils

Van Nistelrooy’s new job could be to the detriment of United, as he’s reportedly keen to land three of their young stars: Dan Gore, Harry Amass and Toby Collier.

Meanwhile, United have been given hope of landing Leroy Sane, after it was revealed Arsenal aren’t as close to his signature as it’s believed they were.

The Red Devils are going to be given competition by Liverpool for Sporting CP winger Geovany Quenda, with the Reds ready to open talks over a move, TEAMtalk understands.

And a huge move for Victor Osimhen is to be worked on, with United preparing to offer Napoli £33million plus Joshua Zirkzee.

Van Nistelrooy’s United timeline

July 11 – Van Nistelrooy joins United as part of Ten Hag’s coaching staff.

October 28 – Ten Hag is sacked with United 14th in the Premier League, leading to Van Nistelrooy being named interim manager.

October 30 – Van Nistelrooy takes charge of his first United game, where they thrash Leicester 5-2 in the League Cup.

November 3 – United draw their first Premier League game under Van Nistelrooy, holding fourth-placed Chelsea to a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford.

November 7 – United win their first Europa League game of the season, with Van Nistelrooy overseeing a 2-0 victory over PAOK.

November 11 – Van Nistelrooy’s departure from United is confirmed after Amorim makes it clear he wants to retain only his current staff.