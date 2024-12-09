Victor Osimhen is being courted by Manchester United, and Galatasaray could replace him with Heung-min Son

Manchester United are reportedly hopeful of landing Victor Osimhen in the January transfer window, and Galatasaray want Heung-min Son to replace him.

United’s current striker crop aren’t up to much at present. Though Marcus Rashford has come into form of late, with three of his four Premier League goals this season coming under Ruben Amorim, Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund are leaving a lot to be desired.

In a combined 37 games in all competitions, the striker pair have eight goals. United are currently 13th in the Premier League, and change is clearly required.

According to Il Mattino, United are one of the European heavyweights who would like to sign Osimhen in January, alongside Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus. TEAMtalk is also aware that Chelsea remain interested in the Nigerian, who has a €75million (£62.1m/$79.3m) break clause in his Galatasaray loan.

It is believed Napoli would like to raise funds from Osimhen in the winter window.

It would leave Galatasaray short up top if he was to be sold, and while they’re likely to come up with a short-term solution in January, it’s believed their longer-term one is the signing of Tottenham star Son.

According to Turkish outlet Fanatik, the South Korean forward – whose contract with Spurs runs out in the summer – is on their agenda.

Son a fine Osimhen replacement

It has been suggested that Galatasaray would like to land Osimhen on a permanent deal, though TEAMtalk sources have stated there is no chance of that happening.

In any case, they would surely like to source a quality replacement for a man who has already bagged 10 goals and provided five assists for them this season.

Son is on five goals and four assists for the season, but has an incredible body of work behind him, including tallies of 17 goals and 10 assists just last term, meaning he’d be a fantastic replacement if Galatasaray could land him.

Whether or not that is possible is a big question, though, given United are also said to want Son – in a move which is unlikely for them – as are Real, and the forward has also apparently offered himself to Barcelona.

What happens at Galatasaray is of no consequence to United, who will know if they trigger Osimhen’s release clause, they are at least in with a chance of landing him, though other clubs could do the same.

Man Utd round-up: Jonathan David talks open

United and Arsenal are both said to have opened talks in attempts to land Lille forward Jonathan David.

Another potential transfer won’t happen until 2026, but the wheels are in motion for the Red Devils to land American teenager Nimfasha Berchimas, who has the green light to join United for a month of training.

Meanwhile, Gary Neville has labelled the club “weak” for the manner in which they have let sporting director Dan Ashworth go.

And ahead of a new director being sought, it’s believed Jason Wilcox will take on most of his responsibilities.

