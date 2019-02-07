Man Utd plot €100m bid to beat Spurs, Chelsea to Real Madrid star

Manchester United are ready to pay a huge fee to steal Gareth Bale from under Chelsea and Spurs’ noses, according to a report.

The Welshman was expected to become one of Real’s leading lights after Cristiano Ronaldo’s surprise switch to Serie A, and they gave Bale the chance to step into the void left by Ronaldo, but as yet he has failed to step up to the plate.

Bale has scored five goals and earned two assists in 17 league games, but Real were hoping for more and they are understood to be ready to acknowledge that they made a mistake and will consider shipping him out.

Don Balon claimed last month that both United and their rivals Liverpool have made attractive offers to try and secure a deal for Bale.

Now, Don Balon are claiming that Chelsea are lining up Bale as a potential replacement for Eden Hazard, who could go the other way to Real Madrid this summer.

However, the Spanish outlet also claim that United are ready to pay €100million in order to beat their Premier League rivals to his signature.

Bale has also been linked with a return to Spurs, and it was recently suggested that the Welsh superstar has bought a house in London ahead of an imminent return to the Premier League.

