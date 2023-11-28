Euro Paper Talk: Man Utd plot €120m move for Bundesliga superstar; Arsenal, Tottenham and Newcastle battling for Serie A defender

Manchester United are poised to rival Bayern Munich for a Bundesliga superstar, Arsenal, Tottenham and Newcastle are all competing for a Serie A centre-back, while a Liverpool target is ‘tempted’ by a move to Aston Villa, all in Tuesday’s edition of Euro Paper Talk.

MAN UTD TO RIVAL BAYERN MUNICH FOR FLORIAN WIRTZ

Manchester United have bounced back from a disappointing start to the season and currently sit top of the Premier League form charts, rising to sixth place in the table.

The pressure on Erik ten Hag has eased somewhat despite recent reports linking Carlo Ancelotti with the Red Devils job.

Ten Hag has now shortlisted several players ahead of the January transfer window as he eyes a strong second half of the campaign.

A new centre-back is thought to be the manager’s priority, while Man Utd are also considering bringing in a new midfielder as a long-term replacement for Casemiro.

It seems, however, that Man Utd want to add some more creativity to their squad. Mason Mount was brought in to play that role in the summer.

The former Chelsea man has made just four starts in the Premier League this term, however, and is yet to make a single goal contribution.

Man Utd are now considering an ambitious move for Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz.

Leverkusen will demand over €120m for Wirtz

According to Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenburg, Man Utd have identified Wirtz as a key transfer target, but a deal will be hard to thrash out in January.

It’s claimed that the Red Devils are yet to make contact with Bayer Leverkusen over Wirtz but this ‘will happen’ in the coming months.

Leverkusen would prefer to keep Wirtz for at least another season, but the report suggests that the Germany international could leave if manager Xabi Alonso departs.

Plettenberg says that Bayern Munich are also desperate to sign the talented 20-year-old, who is considered to be one of the best young players in the world.

Wirtz has scored an impressive six goals and made 10 assists from 18 Bundesliga matches so far this season.

Leverkusen are said to be ‘100% certain’ that Wirtz will leave before 2025 and will ask for over €120m (£104.1m) to part ways with him.

Bayern Munich’s approach for Wirtz will depend on several factors, including the fee needed to sign him and Jamal Musiala’s future.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if Man Utd test Leverkusen’s resolve with a bid for Wirtz in January.

As mentioned, though, it’s likely they will only sell him next summer at the earliest.

ARSENAL, TOTTENHAM, NEWCASTLE CHASING SERIE A DEFENDER

The agent of Genoa centre-back Radu Dragusin has revealed that North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing his client, as well as Newcastle. (Fanatik)

Inter Milan have made enquiries over signing Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski on a free transfer next summer, who has previously been linked with Liverpool and West Ham. (Calcio Mercato)

Manchester United have made enquiries about RB Leipzig’s 27-year-old Germany striker Timo Werner and could make a bid in January. (Sky Sports Germany)

Barcelona are working hard to tie down Frenkie de Jong to a new contract, who is a long-term target for Manchester United. (SPORT)

Barcelona want to keep Uruguay defender Ronald Araujo, 24, despite interest from Bayern Munich. (Sky Sports Germany)

Manchester United are interested in signing Benfica duo Joao Neves and Antonio Silva, who could cost a combined fee of £190m. (Various)

KEY LIVERPOOL TARGET ‘TEMPTED’ BY ASTON VILLA MOVE

Athletic Bilbao attacker Nico Williams is reportedly ‘tempted’ by a move to Aston Villa. Liverpool, Real Madrid and Barcelona are also interested in him. (AS)

PSV Eindhoven winger Noa Lang has revealed he was left ‘mentally exhausted’ after a €40m move from Club Brugge to Leeds United collapsed in 2021. (Voetbal Primeur)

Paris Saint-Germain are set to rival Chelsea for Corinthians’ talented 18-year-old midfielder Gabriel Moscardo. (Fabrizio Romano)

Manchester City legend David Silva has revealed he rejected an approach from Spanish giants Real Madrid in favour of making the switch to the Etihad in 2010. (AS)

Everton have beaten Brighton in the race to sign 16-year-old Northern Irish striker Braiden Graham from Linfield. (Belfast Telegraph)