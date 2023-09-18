Man Utd plot stunning January double swoop for former Arsenal winger and Atletico Madrid colossus

Manchester United have endured a disappointing start to the season and as a result, Erik ten Hag is considering bolstering his squad in January.

Pressure is mounting on the Dutch manager after the Red Devils have picked up just six points in five games so far – leaving them nine points adrift of league leaders Manchester City.

Man Utd have already brought in seven new players this summer including the likes of Andre Onana, Mason Mount, Rasmus Hojlund and Sofyan Amrabat, but they are yet to have the desired impact.

As a result, Ten Hag could turn to the transfer market once again to help turn his team’s fortunes around. Now, reports suggest that Man Utd are considering a raid on two of Europe’s biggest clubs.

According to reports from Spain (as cited by FourFourTwo), Manchester United are ‘readying a bid’ for Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry, while Atletico Madrid centre-back Jose Maria Gimenez is also of interest to the Red Devils.

Both players have plenty of experience at the highest level, so it will be interesting to see if they do make concrete bids for the duo when the transfer window re-opens.

Man Utd consider January moves for Gnabry, Gimenez

Gnabry left Werder Bremen for Bayern Munich on an initial season-long loan in 2016, before the move was made permanent in 2017 for a fee of €8m (approx. £6.9m).

The former Arsenal man has since become a key player for the Bundesliga side. Last season, the winger 14 goals in 34 league appearances, as well as making six assists, playing a key role in helping Bayern win the title.

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, Chelsea have also registered an interest in Gnabry, so Man Utd could face competition for his signature.

With Antony currently unavailable and Jadon Sancho banished from the first team, the Germany international could help fill a void in the squad.

The report states that Gnabry will be available for around £52m in January, so the Red Devils will have to put their money where their mouth is to get a deal done.

Gimenez, on the other hand, would help bolster Man Utd’s defence and could be a potential replacement for Harry Maguire, who has been heavily linked with an exit for several months.

The 28-year-old has spent 10 largely successful years at Atletico, winning five major honours in the process. Last season, the Uruguayan centre-back helped his side to 10 clean sheets in 28 LaLiga appearances, as well as scoring two goals.

He could be exactly the kind of player Man Utd need to help them challenge for trophies consistently again, so it will be interesting to see if they do make a bid for him in January.

