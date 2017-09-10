Man Utd contact Monaco over shock January move for Lemar

Manchester United are ready to break Arsenal’s hearts by reportedly launching a £92million club record bid for Thomas Lemar.

The Monaco star was close to a switch to the Emirates on transfer deadline day after the Gunners struck a fee with the Ligue 1 champions, but were forced to end their pursuit after not leaving enough time to finalise the deal.

And amid reports the 21-year-old has already agreed terms on a £250,000 a week move to Arsenal in January, the Sunday Mirror claims United are ready to match Arsenal’s offer in a shock attempt to take the player to Old Trafford.

The paper claims agents for the France international have been made aware of Jose Mourinho’s intentions to take the player to Old Trafford.

Mourinho made three major signings this summer in Victor Lindelof, Romelu Lukaku and Nemanja Matic – but missed out on adding the wide player he craved to his attacking armoury, failing to get a deal for Inter Milan’s Ivan Perisic over the line.

Now the Croatian has signed a new five-year contract committing himself to the San Siro, leaving Mourinho to look at other targets.

Moves for either Antoine Griezmann or Gareth Bale remain an option, but it is now claimed Lemar has shot to the top of Mourinho’s wanted list.

Lemar was also the subject of two failed bids from Liverpool, as the Reds geared up for the possible departure of Philippe Coutinho, but it is believed their interest has been shelved for the time being with the Brazilian staying at Anfield for now.