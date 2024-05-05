Manchester United are reportedly ready to launch a firm offer for Assan Ouedraogo after Schalke green lit the sale of the talented Liverpool linked midfielder, and with Sir Jim Ratcliffe having made a final decision on a player who has struggled to shine under Erik ten Hag this season.

The Red Devils have endured a tricky season under Ten Hag, with Manchester United set to miss out on a Champions League spot and their inconsistent form placing the future of the Dutch coach in serious peril. And while they can still win a trophy if they triumph over Manchester City in the FA Cup final at Wembley later this month, it promises to be a nervous few weeks for the 54-year-old as minority shareholder Ratcliffe decides to stick or sack the former Ajax coach.

Per the latest reports, Ratcliffe will likely decide to give Ten Hag one more season to prove his worth after what has been a problematic season both on and off the pitch.

And The Athletic claims that, due to a lack of genuine contenders out there worthy of replacing the Dutchman, coupled with the compensation costs needed to pay him off for the final year of his contract, Ten Hag will be allowed to remain in situ at United for the time being at least.

However, one stipulation likely to be put in place over the summer is that Ratcliffe – alongside incoming new sporting director Dan Ashworth and technical director Jason Wilcox – will be given the say-so on United’s transfer business this summer and beyond, taking away the previous control Ten Hag has enjoyed during his reign so far.

Man Utd enter race to sign brilliant Schalke star Ouedraogo

As a result, there will be a real emphasis placed on signing top upcoming talents – much like Arsenal and Liverpool have done in recent years – as opposed bringing in the big-name players in the game.

To that end, Ratcliffe has already spoken of how United’s strategy will be to ‘avoid signing the Kylian Mbappes of this world’.

And with Ratcliffe and Co determined to strengthen the club’s midfield this summer, reports in Germany now claim the Red Devils are honing in on highly-rated Schalke star Ouedraogo.

The 17-year-old stands at an imposing 6ft 4in already and has drawn admiring glances from a number of European football’s top sides after a an impressive breakthrough season.

While Liverpool and Chelsea have been strongly linked with a move, TEAMtalk sources revealed the most firm interest so far this summer has come from Bayern Munich, who are always on the lookout for the best domestic talents.

However, Sky Germany now claims United have suddenly propelled themselves into the mix for the capture of the brilliant midfielder.

And they claim United are very much hunting a deal to sign ‘one of the biggest talents’ in European football, with the player seen as a dream partner for another talented teenager in Kobbie Mainoo.

In addition, they state United had a scout in attendance to check on Ouedraogo during Schalke’s recent 1-1 draw with Dusseldorf recently.

The 2011 Champions League semi-finalists have fallen on hard times in recent years and currently find themselves down in 12th in Bundesliga 2, with no immediate chance of a return to the top flight.

As a result, they will be powerless to prevent the sale of the Germany U17 international this summer, with the player ‘definitely set for a change [transfer] this summer’.

Man Utd transfers: Ratcliffe wants Amrabat dumped for German star

It’s not stated how much it will cost to lure Ouedraogo to the Premier League, though it’s previously been reported that Schalke will hold out for a fee in the region of €15m to €20m (£12.9m to £17.2m).

In addition, it’s claimed Ratcliffe could look to sweeten the deal by allowing the teenager to remain at the Veltins Arena for another season to further his football education and before he moves to Old Trafford in the summer of 2025.

In the meantime, it’s reported that Ratcliffe has made clear to Ten Hag that United will not be taking up their option to sign Sofyan Amrabat on a permanent basis.

The Morocco midfielder signed for United on loan last summer, costing the Red Devils €10m (£8.6m) to bring him in from Fiorentina.

As part of that arrangement, United have the chance to make the deal a permanent €20m (£17.2m) deal this summer if the player had impressed.

However, Amrabat has struggled to make an impact in the Premier League, having been restricted to just seven starts in the competition.

Now the decision has reportedly been taken to send him back to the Serie A side, who will now look to offload the 27-year-old elsewhere instead and with TEAMtalk’s transfer expert Rudy Galetti exclusively revealing AC Milan are among those considering a move for him.