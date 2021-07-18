A new contract for Paul Pogba at Manchester United could see him stay at the club for the rest of his career, it has been claimed.

Pogba’s future is an urgent matter at Man Utd this summer. Only 12 months remain on his contract, so they do not want to risk losing him for free for a second time. The ideal scenario would be to extend his contract, but club chiefs remain split over the issue.

A new deal would likely make Pogba United’s best paid player. While he has often performed on the international stage with France, his form at club level has not been consistent enough. Therefore, he would only be worth it if he can replicate his France form on a more regular basis.

Agent Mino Raiola has previously suggested Pogba would be on the move this summer. However, a decision is imminent from the player’s perspective. After improving his form in the second half of last season, there is still a chance he stays at Old Trafford.

According to The Athletic, United could present a contract offer to Pogba that would ensure he finishes his career with them.

Still only 28, the World Cup winner has many more years left in the tank yet. A long-term deal would end any speculation over his future, although United would have to weigh up the pros and cons of such an investment.

Pogba seems receptive to such an offer and in the meantime has gone cold on interest from Paris Saint-Germain. The number of escape routes is thus decreasing, potentially pointing to a United stay.

It would come at a significant cost for the club, but they are willing to prove their faith in him once and for all.

Man Utd eye midfield target

Even if Pogba stays, United could still look to sign another midfielder to compete for a place.

They want to add someone capable of playing in a holding midfield role, a territory which was usually occupied by Fred and Scott McTominay last season.

To that end, they have been linked with Declan Rice of West Ham. However, the England international would come with an excessive price tag.

Therefore, they have turned their attention to someone who is cheaper but also has Premier League experience.

