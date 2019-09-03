Manchester United are reportedly eyeing a surprise move for Tottenham contract rebel Christian Eriksen in the January transfer window.

Eriksen’s current deal with Spurs expires next summer and the Denmark playmaker has repeatedly rejected offers from chairman Daniel Levy that would triple his current wages.

Instead, the attacking midfielder claims he is ready for a different challenge – with a move to Real Madrid thought to be his preferred option, although PSG have also shown a firm interest in the player.

The Sun claims that United offered around £70million for Eriksen this summer and were reported to have engaged in preliminary contract talks with his representatives – only to see the offer rejected by Levy.

The Spurs chief is a notoriously tough negotiator but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is said not to have been deterred by the difficulties of doing a deal with Spurs.

The club will reportedly go in again for Eriksen in January, six months before his contract runs out, hoping that Tottenham decide to cash in while they still can instead of letting him leave on a free.

However, the final decision will more than likely come down to the player himself – having already admitted that if he was playing PC game Football Manager then his future will have already been resolved.

Get the latest personalised Spurs products on our new TEAMtalk Tottenham shop!