Manchester United are considering a fresh move for Juventus star Matthijs de Ligt less than 12 months after they failed to sign the defender.

The Dutchman left Ajax to join the Serie A side last summer, having turned down the likes of United, Barcelona and PSG to move to Italy.

However, the 20-year-old has failed to settle in Turin, after Juve made him the most expensive teenage defender in history when they spent £67.6million (€75m) to secure his services.

De Ligt has started just 15 league games, although has been suffering with knee and shoulder injuries that have also forced him to miss game time.

United refused to get into a bidding war when they were keen on landing the Holland international, although they also had Harry Maguire in the sights at the time.

Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be looking to strengthen his squad once again this summer, with the Daily Star claiming that a new central defender will almost certainly be brought in.

And with Juve still keen on bringing Paul Pogba back to the club, the report adds that United may use the wantaway Frenchman in any deal for De Ligt – who currently pockets £180,000-a-week in Turin, a figure the Old Trafford hierarchy would be willing to match.

That deal could be helped by the fact that super-agent Mino Raiola represents both players and is seemingly keen on getting Pogba back to his “second home”.

The report goes on to add that while United are keen to recoup the entirety of the £89m they shelled out to buy Pogba back in 2016, they are also open to a cash plus player deal.

One caveat to any deal, however, could be that the current postponement of all football may mean the deal is pushed back to 2021 – a situation that would not suit any of the parties involved.

Meanwhile, Venezuela international Yeferson Soteldo has responded to speculation suggesting he has been approached by Everton by admitting he “dreams” of playing for Manchester United.

The 22-year-old playmaker has been earning rave reviews for Santos playing in the No 10 role and has scored 10 times and weighed in with seven assists in his 47 appearances so far for the club after making his name in the Chilean league for Huachipato. Read more…