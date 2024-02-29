Euro Paper Talk: Man Utd plotting third Ajax raid for rapidly rising star but face crushing blow in striker chase; Newcastle given €40m asking price for Juve forward

Diant Ramaj and Mathys Tel have both been linked with Man Utd

Manchester United have joined two Premier League rivals in the chase to sign a highly-rated Ajax goalkeeper but look set to miss out on a Bayern Munich star, while Newcastle will have to spend €40m to snap up a Juventus attacker – all in Thursday’s Euro Paper Talk.

MAN UTD TARGET AJAX STOPPER BUT BAYERN DEAL OFF

Manchester United are reportedly interested in raiding Ajax again as they eye a deal for goalkeeper Diant Ramaj this summer, although a move for a Bayern Munich forward now looks highly unlikely.

Ramaj, who made the switch from Eintracht Frankfurt to Ajax last summer, is currently under contract with the Dutch giants until 2028 but that has not stopped rumours about his future.

Despite Ajax enduring a difficult campaign, the 22-year-old shot-stopper has continued to show his undoubted potential, conceding only 26 goals in 17 league appearances.

And Sport Bild‘s Christian Falk has reported that the likes of United, Arsenal and Chelsea are keen on securing keen on securing his services, igniting speculation about his potential move to England.

The reported interest comes as a surprise given that all three clubs made significant goalkeeper signings just last summer, with Andre Onana, David Raya and Robert Sanchez all joining United, Arsenal and Chelsea respectively.

However, since Onana and Sanchez have failed to fulfil expectations during the current season, leaving the Red Devils and the Blues to consider other alternatives.

The report adds that Arsenal are looking at Ramaj as a potential backup option for Aaron Ramsdale, who looks set to move on this summer.

Ajax could also look to cash in on the player, especially if they do not qualify for the Champions League next season. The Dutch giants are currently positioned fifth in the Eredivisie table.

The Premier League trio will get a good chance to see Ramaj in action when Ajax take on Aston Villa in the Europa Conference League last-16.

No Old Trafford move for Tel

Meanwhile, transfer insider Fabrizio Romano reports that United target Mathys Tel is set to remain at Bayern Munich for the foreseeable future after rumours about his future with the Bundesliga champions.

In recent months, there has been speculation about the former Rennes forward’s future in Bavaria.

United have previously been linked with a move for the 18-year-old striker, but after a meeting between the club’s director, Christoph Freund, and Tel’s agent, Gadiri Camara, the forward has reaffirmed his commitment to the German club.

Bayern see the France Under-21 international as a major part of their project for the future, according to Romano.

In a bid to deter interest in the teenager from other clubs, Bayern could also be set to offer Tel a new contract. His current deal with the Bundesliga giants is set to expire in June 2027.

Tel has played 28 times for Bayern in all competitions this season – scoring six goals.

EVERTON TARGET LALIGA STARLET

Everton are interested in Real Valladolid youngster Adrián Arnuncio, with a host of clubs eyeing up the striker. (Jorge C. Picon)

Arda Guler’s future at Real Madrid is uncertain despite the attacking midfielder only moving from Fenerbahce last summer. (AS)

Jorginho’s agent has drummed up a potential Serie A return with his Arsenal contract set to expire this summer. (Various)

Barcelona have already decided they will try to sign Joao Cancelo on a permanent deal this summer, although they will have their work cut out to make a deal work. (Sport)

Brighton and Watford are eyeing a move for Real Valladolid youngster Adrián Arnuncio as he earns admirers in the lower categories of Spanish football. (Jorge C. Picon)

River Plate want to extend the contract of their 16-year-old midfielder Franco Mastantuono until 2027. (Argentina reports)

NEWCASTLE TOLD JUVE STAR COULD COST €35-40M

Newcastle need €35-40m to sign Juventus frontman Federico Chiesa, who has also been lined up as Mo Salah’s replacement at Liverpool. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Tottenham are ‘still interested’ in signing €35m Club Brugge attacker Antonio Nusa and are also being linked with a move for his club mate Andreas Skov Olsen. (Walfoot)

Arsenal will rival Paris Saint-Germain for the signature Napoli and Nigeria star Victor Osimhen, who also remains on the radar of London rivals Chelsea. (Calciomercato)

Barcelona sporting director Deco admitted that he would be open to reconsidering Xavi’s future if the coach were to have a change of heart. (Sport)

Atalanta have placed a hefty price tag of €65-70million on Teun Koopmeiners, amidst ongoing interest from the likes of Arsenal and Juventus. (Tuttosport)

Tammy Abraham’s agent has met Milan directors at the Rossoneri headquarters as talk of a €30m switch to the San Siro this summer ramps up. (Carlo Pellegatti)

Paris Saint-Germain are looking at AC Milan winger Rafael Leao as a replacement for Kylian Mbappe, although no negotiations have begun. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Barcelona are only likely to re-sign Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid if they are able to secure the forward on loan again. (Marca)