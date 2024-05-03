Manchester United are reportedly in a great position to sign Michael Olise from Crystal Palace, despite the winger also being a target for Chelsea.

Man Utd part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is eager to usher in a new era at Old Trafford where exciting young talents are developed and the team plays attacking football that fans want to see. Ratcliffe feels signing the best rising British stars will help ensure that Man Utd are successful in the long run.

Ratcliffe and his INEOS team have been particularly unimpressed by the huge deal that took Antony to Old Trafford, as Erik ten Hag convinced Man Utd to spend over £80million.

This transfer is viewed as very bad business as there is no chance Man Utd would even get £50m for Antony this summer.

Ratcliffe is hoping to replace the Brazilian flop with Olise, who has developed into a lethal attacker for Palace in recent seasons.

On Monday, it was claimed that Man Utd could even land Olise and his Palace team-mate Marc Guehi, in a move which would leave Liverpool disappointed.

ESPN have now provided an update on Olise’s situation, and it makes for great reading for Man Utd supporters.

It is revealed that Ratcliffe and Man Utd are ‘frontrunners’ in the chase for the right-sided attacker, having already identified him as a ‘key target’.

Man Utd transfers: Ratcliffe pushes to win Michael Olise race

Chelsea are also in the mix for Olise, having come close to snaring him last summer, but Man Utd are confident the player will pick them.

Even though he grew up in London, Olise is understood to have followed Man Utd during his childhood and would love to emulate some of his heroes by starring at the Theatre of Dreams.

Man Utd not being in the Champions League next season could cause them some issues when it comes to convincing top players to join this summer, though that should not be a problem when it comes to Olise.

Chelsea swooped for Olise last summer, activating his £35m release clause. However, the Blues were rejected as the 22-year-old instead opted to pen fresh terms with Palace which include a new exit clause worth between £60-70m.

In a boost for Man Utd, the report adds that Olise could actually be on the move for a lower fee this summer, as Palace are holding out for £50-60m.

Man Utd are also keeping tabs on another English starlet, Jarrad Branthwaite of Everton. But he will cost more than Olise, and potentially as much as £80m.

As such, Ratcliffe has been forced to pursue other defensive targets. Earlier on Friday it emerged that Ratcliffe wants to replace ageing superstar Raphael Varane with Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo, who can be signed for a reasonable £40m.

With a host of other players set to leave, including Anthony Martial, Casemiro and Christian Eriksen, Man Utd will need to follow up on the deals for Olise and Todibo with plenty more signings.

