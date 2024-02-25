Man Utd in pole position to sign quality Tottenham, Aston Villa target after star is put up for sale

Manchester United are reportedly at the front of the queue to sign Denzel Dumfries from Inter Milan, despite the Dutchman also being linked with Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa.

The right wing-back is enjoying another good campaign at Inter, having registered three goals and five assists in 23 matches so far. That includes a goal and assist as Dumfries inspired Inter to a 4-0 win over Salernitana on February 16.

Dumfries has been a fantastic performer for Inter since joining the club from PSV in August 2021. The 27-year-old has established himself as one of the deadliest wing-backs in Europe, though this has caught the attention of Premier League clubs.

In recent months, Tottenham and Aston Villa have been tipped to challenge Man Utd for Dumfries’ capture.

On February 14, Fabrizio Romano stated that there is a strong chance Dumfries will leave Inter over the summer amid a standstill over a new contract. Romano added that Man Utd are among the many clubs casting admiring glances towards the 50-cap Netherlands international.

Reports in Italy have now provided an update on the situation, as cited by Sport Witness. They state that Inter have formally put the wide man up for sale as they do not have the money to meet his lofty wage demands. As Dumfries’ current deal expires in summer 2025, Inter will sell him later this year to ensure they can still get decent money back for him.

DON’T MISS: Star has ‘played his last game’ for Man Utd as second source confirms brutal INEOS decision

In a major boost for new Man Utd chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the Red Devils have now been labelled frontrunners in the race to sign Dumfries, with Spurs and Villa set to lose out.

Inter have provisionally set the player’s price tag at £34m. This could rise to £43m if he shines for his country at Euro 2024, though that larger sum is still within Man Utd’s reach.

Erik ten Hag’s current options at right-back include Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Dalot has overtaken Wan-Bissaka and established himself as Ten Hag’s first-choice right-back, putting in some great performances of late.

As such, it would be harsh on the Portuguese if Dumfries arrived at Old Trafford and immediately took his spot in the starting lineup. However, Dumfries is more effective in attacking areas and he could therefore elevate Man Utd to a higher level next season.

READ MORE: Experienced Man Utd stars hammered for ‘letting down’ teenage sensation during Fulham debacle