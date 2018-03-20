Man Utd eye Arsenal duo as Mourinho puts squeeze on Pogba

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is reportedly considering moves to bring a pair of Arsenal stars to Old Trafford this summer.

After raiding the Gunners to sign Alexis Sanchez in January, the United manager is said to be contemplating fresh raids on the north London club, with Hector Bellerin and Aaron Ramsey both in his sights, according to Tuesday’s newspapers.

The Daily Star claims in an exlusive Mourinho is most hopeful of signing Wales midfielder Ramsey, however, with the player first being linked with United back in 2008 while still at Cardiff.

It’s suggested that Ramsey, 27, is being viewed as the man to come in to put pressure on Paul Pogba, with Mourinho unhappy with the France midfielder’s recent performances. Mourinho hopes the arrival of Ramsey – who has just one year left on his Arsenal deal and is due to start negotiations over a new contract at the end of the season – can pressure Pogba to up his game in the United side.

And Mourinho is understood to see midfielder Ramsey’s all-action, box-to-box style as something that could help lift his struggling side. Chelsea are also reportedly keen on the Welshman.

Mourinho, meanwhile, is also said to be plotting an ambitious move for Hector Bellerin, reports the Daily Mirror. The Spaniard has found himself out of the Arsenal side after some indifferent performances in recent weeks and looks likely to move on this summer.

The Gunners are said to value him at £50million – a fee which United consider prohibitive given right-back is not a priority for them this summer.

However, United do look second best in the potential race to sign Bellerin, with Juventus emerging as favourites to land the former Barcelona academy man, as they seek a long-term replacement for Stephan Lichtsteiner.

