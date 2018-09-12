Manchester United have refused to rule Luke Shaw out of their clash against Watford this weekend, despite the full-back suffering concussion in England’s match against Spain on Saturday.

The in-form defender was stretchered off at Wembley after a clash with Spain’s Dani Carvajal left him flat out and caused a delay to proceedings for several minutes as he received treatment on the pitch.

It was expected that Shaw would be forced to sit out their tricky-looking fixture at Vicarage Road due to rules over head injuries, while the 23-year-old was also reported as a doubt for their Champions League opener against Young Boys on Wednesday.

But United insist that is not the case and have suggested on their official website that Shaw could feature against Javi Gracia’s 100% side.

“Jose Mourinho could be without Luke Shaw, who sustained a head injury in England’s UEFA Nations League match against Spain at the weekend,” the article read, before stating: “Some reports suggest the left-back will be obliged to serve a mandatory seven-day concussion period of absence, though this has not been confirmed.

“Shaw has enjoyed a bright start to the season for United, picking up the Goal of the Month and Player of the Month awards for his performances in August, and will be assessed by United’s medical staff before any decisions are taken.

“After the trip to Watford, the Reds’ next fixture is away to Swiss side Young Boys in the Champions League on Wednesday.”

And while the club has refused to rule Shaw out of proceedings, there was a less than positive update over Marouane Fellaini, who the article claims has suffered a ‘setback’ with a back problem during Belgium training.

“Marouane Fellaini sustained a minor back problem while training with the Belgium squad and returned to the Aon Training Complex after being ruled out of his side’s matches against Scotland and Iceland,” the report added.

“It is a setback for the towering midfielder who starred in United’s victory against Burnley before the international break.”

