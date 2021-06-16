Manchester United will kick of their 2021/22 season with a blockbusting Old Trafford fixture with Leeds United in a game likely to be picked up for live coverage on August 14/15.

United won an entertaining clash 6-2 last season and Ole Gunar Solskjaer’s men will be looking for a repeat of that as they look to go one place better in the Premier League.

Two away games follow that opener with a trip to Southampton on August 21 followed by a visit to Molineux to face Wolves on August 28.

United will close their season with an away game at Crystal Palace on the final day of the season, Sunday May 22.

October and November sees United involved in a string of tough encounters.

They will face Liverpool at home on October 23, followed by a trip to Spurs (October 30). They will then host neighbours Man City on November 6 before tackling Chelsea away and Arsenal at home in the same month.

The reverse fixtures against City and Liverpool will come in a busy March spell.

On March 5 they will travel to The Etihad, followed by a home date with Spurs the following week. They will then go to Anfield to tackle Liverpool on March 19.

United’s festive fixtures see them head north to take on Newcastle on Boxing Day. Two days later they host Burnley before a New Year’s Day tussle with Wolves.

Meanwhile, the impressive display of Paul Pogba for France in their Euro 2020 opener against Germany had both Roy Keane and Patrick Vieira purring – but the pair are in total agreement over what the player lacks while playing for Manchester United.

Pogba was at his marauding best for Les Bleus as they opened their account with a 1-0 win over Germany in Munich. He put in an all-action display in the centre of the park as Didier Deschamps side collected all three points.

And Pogba played his part in the winner, feeding a sumptuous pass out to Lucas Hernandez, whose cross was turned into his own net by Mats Hummels.

Pogba has now been back at United for five years. His £89.2m move in summer 2017 remains a club-record fee for the Red Devils. Rarely in that time though has Pogba shown his true colours on a regular basis. Yes, there have been patches of brilliance, but United fans will feel it’s not been seen enough.

And ahead of Tuesday’s game, old foes Keane and Vieira were proved right as they revealed his biggest failure for United.

And Keane insisted he is still not satisfied with Pogba’s performances and lack of leadership at Old Trafford.

“Listen, we keep talking about Paul Pogba, he’s no doubt a talented boy,” Keane said on ITV Sport.

“I still want more from him, particularly when he’s playing for Man United.

“No doubt he’s surrounded probably by better players [with France] and he’s more comfortable in that environment, on the left-hand side slotting in.

Pundits agree over Pogba

“A talented player but for me I just want more, particularly when he’s playing for Man United.

“But he’d still have, no doubt, an impact on this competition.”

Vieira said: “[In France] there is a question about the performance that he has with Manchester [United] and the one obviously with the French national team is much, much better.

“I think there may be a system where he’s maybe feeling more comfortable in the French system than in Manchester.

“But obviously he’s a leader, he is an important player. So when he’s in Manchester he has to take responsibility.”

Keane interrupted, saying: “He doesn’t show that, Patrick, at United, at club level. He hasn’t shown leadership skills.

“He’s probably more comfortable no doubt in that environment [with France].

“But at United he’s been there previously, that’s the frustration.”

