Brazilian back on the radar for Man Utd as Spurs dig in over Dier

Manchester United are preparing to make a second bid for their No. 1 midfield target Fabinho, according to a report.

The Sport Review claim exclusively that United will make another attempt to land the Monaco man after seeing their fist bid for the 23-year-old midfielder fall short.

United are understood to have lodged a bid for the player last month, but that reportedly fell €10million short of Monaco’s asking price but United are hopeful another move for the player will be successful.

Last month the Manchester Evening News reported that United had ended their interest in Fabinho because the player was set to cost the club in excess of £50million, now though Jose Mourinho is back on the trail of the player.

The report claims Fabinho is one of Manchester United’s top targets this summer and that a deal to sign Eric Dier from Tottenham “looks highly unlikely at this stage”, while Chelsea will refuse to sell Nemanja Matic to Mourinho after United pipped the champions to the transfer of Romelu Lukaku.

Fabinho is believed to have already agreed personal terms with United and last month he admitted he would be willing to pair up with Mourinho again after the duo worked together at Real Madrid.

He told Esporte Interativo: “If Mourinho invites me [to join United], it would be very tempting, but, first of all, I would have to talk with my agent and with Monaco to make the things right.

“But Manchester United is a great team, and I would think about it, for sure.”

Fabinho, who can play right-back and central midfield, was reportedly close to a move to Atletico Madrid this week with AS claiming a fee of around £40million had been agreed between the clubs despite their transfer ban.

Fabinho scored nine goals in 37 league games for Monaco last season to help them win the Ligue 1 title.