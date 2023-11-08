Man Utd sweep in for astonishing Tottenham raid after Euro giant fall £13m short of Spurs valuation

Manchester United are providing ‘fierce competition’ for the signing of a Tottenham star in January, and the Red Devils have the upper hand amid Juventus struggling to stump up the cash, according to reports.

Juventus are desperate to sign a new central midfielder in January on the back of losing two players to suspension. Paul Pogba (doping) and Nicolo Fagioli (betting) are both long-term absentees.

Juventus sporting director Cristian Giuntoli along with his assistant Giovanni Manna were spotted in attendance for Spurs’ clash with Chelsea on Monday night.

Juventus are understood to be exploring the English market for an answer to their midfield problem. Kalvin Phillips, Thomas Partey and Jorginho have all been linked with the Turin club.

However, according to The Telegraph, the reason for Giuntoli and Manna’s visit to north London was to observe Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

The Denmark international, 28, is understood to be seeking a way out of Spurs in the January window.

“But for Hojbjerg the contract with his agent has ended and so he’s looking for the opportunities, new options and the January transfer window could be interesting for Hojbjerg because he wants to try a new chapter in 2024,” Romano said on his YouTube channel in late-September.

“It could be January, it could be summer but for sure, Hojbjerg is looking for a new opportunity.”

Juventus are exploring a loan with an option or obligation to buy. According to a fresh update from Italian journalist Ciro Venerato, their first approach for Hojbjerg has fallen short.

Juventus leave door ajar for Man Utd

“The suspensions (at Juventus) require a reinforcement,” said Venerato in quotes carried by Sport Witness. “Juventus have moved for Hojbjerg.

“The English (Tottenham) ask for €40m, but Giuntoli offers €25m but with the loan formula with obligation to buy.”

€40m and €25m roughly equate to £35m and £22m, meaning Juventus are £13m short of Spurs’ valuation at present.

Whether they’ll be desperate enough to make up the shortfall in the option/obligation part of the deal remains to be seen. But if they don’t, they run a very real risk of seeing Hojbjerg snapped up by another club.

Indeed, according to Corriere dello Sport, Manchester United as well as Atletico Madrid are providing ‘fierce competition’ for Hojbjerg’s signature.

Man Utd’s interest in Hojbjerg is nothing new. The Red Devils explored signing the Dane in the off-season before ultimately landing on Sofyan Amrabat instead.

However, Man Utd moving for a player who isn’t even a starter at Tottenham would showcase just how far the Red Devils have fallen.

Yves Bissouma and Pape Sarr are Ange Postecoglou’s preferred midfield pairing this term. As such, Hojbjerg has started just one league match for Spurs this season and that only occurred due to Bissouma serving a suspension.

Central midfield has proven an area of concern for United this year. £55m signing Mason Mount has made zero impact thus far, while Casemiro looked tired and cumbersome prior to sustaining a hamstring injury that’s ruled him out until the new year.

Hojbjerg would do a job in the United engine room, though Spurs will no doubt hold out for their full valuation if selling to a domestic rival.

One wrinkle in the ointment as far as Man Utd are concerned regards Tottenham’s stance on selling Hojbjerg.

TEAMtalk sources have told us Hojbjerg will have the greenlight to leave, but only if Postecoglou is able to sign a replacement first.

