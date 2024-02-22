Euro Paper Talk: Man Utd prepare stunning €200m bid for world’s best winger; Liverpool get transfer greenlight from Real Madrid

Manchester United are ready to put €200m on the table to make Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr the first signing of the Sir Jim Ratcliffe era, while Carlo Ancelotti’s side are also paving the way for a Liverpool transfer and Arsenal are ready to strike a deal with Juventus – all in Thursday’s Euro Paper Talk.

VINICIUS TO MAN UTD?

Man Utd are ready to swoop for Brazilian winger Vinicius on the back of Real Madrid’s move for Kylian Mbappe, according to a report.

The BBC recently confirmed Mbappe has agreed to sign with Real Madrid upon leaving PSG as a free agent at season’s end.

Mbappe won’t cost a transfer fee due to his free agent status. However, a gigantic sign-on bonus due to be paid over the course of five years, plus a huge salary means the deal is anything but cheap.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side have thrived in a 4-4-2 formation this season, with the midfield quartet deployed as a diamond.

Vinicius and Rodrygo have led the line, though Mbappe will obviously walk straight into the eleven.

There has been rampant speculation Vinicius could be sacrificed both from financial and team selection perspectives to make room for Mbappe. Both players generally prefer shading over to the left and cutting inside on to their right foot.

Ancelotti recently labelled Vinicius not only the best winger in the world, but the best player in the world.

But with perhaps the world’s actual best player in Mbappe soon to arrive, Vinicius’ future is under a cloud.

What’s more, according to Fabrizio Romano, Real’s Mbappe coup has not delayed their grand plans for Brazilian striker Endrick.

The 17-year-old is still set to join up with his new Real Madrid teammates when turning 18 in July and the commonly held belief is he’s ready to make an instant impact.

As such, Mbappe and Endrick may quickly become Real Madrid’s go-to pairing up front if retaining the diamond formation.

Now, according to Defensa Central, Man Utd are prepared to offer Vinicius a way out.

Man Utd ready €200m bid – report

Citing information from Le10Sport it’s revealed the Red Devils are interested in bringing Vinicius to Old Trafford. What’s more, they’re reportedly prepared to put €200m on the table to do just that.

A transfer of that size would smash Man Utd’s current transfer record. Their highest ever purchase remains the £89.3m paid to sign Paul Pogba back in 2016.

A €200m fee would also see Vinicius enter the list of world’s most expensive transfers in second place. Only Neymar’s move from Barcelona to PSG in 2017 (€222m) cost more.

Such a momentous transfer would be a spectacular way for Sir Jim Ratcliffe to kick his new era off in style. The British billionaire’s partial takeover of Man Utd was officially confirmed earlier this week and Ratcliffe has already signalled his intentions to put Man City and Liverpool back in their place.

ESPN Brazil recently claimed Real signing Mbappe WOULD NOT force the club into selling one of their best players.

Nonetheless, if it’s true that Vinicius may no longer be a regular starter once Mbappe and Endrick arrive, it could make sense to cash in, especially to the tune of €200m.

REAL MADRID PAVE WAY FOR LIVERPOOL TRANSFER

Liverpool are circling over Real Sociedad winger Takefusa Kubo whose new contract still contains a €60m release clause. Real Madrid can match any bids made for their former winger, though their Kylian Mbappe coup means they’ll not stand in Liverpool’s way for Kubo. Real would be in line to collect half of the fee due to a 50 percent sell-on clause (Defensa Central)

Xabi Alonso is “more willing” to join Bayern Munich over Liverpool. (Sky Germany)

Departing Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel wants to return to England for his next job. Man Utd are the club that interests him the most. (BILD)

Norwegian winger Oscar Bobb is in line to receive a new and improved contract from Man City. The 20-year-old has broken into City’s first-team this season and scored a memorable last-minute winner against Newcastle on January 13. (Daily Mail)

Chelsea have identified Bayer Leverkusen’s Victor Boniface (17 goal contributions in 16 Bundesliga apps this season) as a viable striker target for the summer. Others on their radar include Victor Osimhen and Ivan Toney. (BILD and various)

ARSENAL READY TO SIGN NEW DEL PIERO

Arsenal are ‘ready’ to move for £34m-rated Juventus star Kenan Yildiz who’s already drawing comparisons with club icon Alessandro Del Piero. (Aksam)

Goncalo Ramos could seek to leave PSG just one year after arriving from Benfica. PSG are expected to spend heavily to offset Kylian Mbappe’s move to Real Madrid and selling Ramos would greatly bolster their transfer kitty. (Le Parisien)

Man Utd have received a huge boost in their efforts to sign Bayern Munich striker Mathys Tel. The 18-year-old has experienced a change of heart and is now ‘seriously considering’ a transfer away from the German giant. (BILD)

Man Utd WOULD be interested in signing Frenkie de Jong if he leaves Barcelona in the summer. However, the Dutchman has so far indicated he wishes to stay at the Camp Nou. (Football Espana)

Barcelona are sizing up Watford attacking midfielder Yaser Asprilla who’s thriving in the Championship this season. Watford could hold out for as much as £43m before sanctioning a sale. (Sport)

JUVENTUS SET PRICE FOR MAN UTD TRANSFER

Juventus want a minimum of €70m before they’ll greenlight the sale of centre-back Gleison Bremer to Man Utd. (Calciomercato)

Juventus will push to sign Southampton loanee Carlos Alcaraz outright, though have zero intention of activating their lofty €49.5m option to buy. A much reduced bid is expected. (Calciomercato)

Real Betis midfielder Guido Rodriguez is expected to leave the club as a free agent at season’s end. Atletico Madrid have shown interest as recently as December. (Fabrizio Romano)

Man Utd will not activate their 12-month option in Anthony Martial’s contract. The Frenchman will leave as a free agent in the summer and as yet, no clubs have made ‘concrete actions’ to sign him. (Rudy Galetti)

Clubs in the Premier League as well as in Europe are all hovering over Hull City winger Jaden Philogene. The 22-year-old recently scored a stunning solo goal worthy of Puskas award consideration. (Fabrizio Romano)