Man Utd prepare stunning hijack of agreed Liverpool transfer, with world class star ‘open to a move to Old Trafford’

Manchester United could sensationally hijack the transfer of Giorgi Mamardashvili to Liverpool, with a bombshell report revealing the Georgian is willing to choose a move to Old Trafford while also naming the player most likely to leave to fund the move.

Liverpool are the only club in Europe’s top five leagues still to sign a player this summer. However, that looked like it could change over the coming days after the Reds agreed personal terms with Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili last week.

Liverpool’s plan is to sign the Georgian stopper this month, though the 23-year-old won’t officially join Liverpool until 2025.

Instead, Mamardashvili would be loaned from Valencia to Bournemouth for the 2024/25 campaign before linking up with Liverpool in 2025.

At that point, Liverpool would then have a colossal decision to make between Alisson Becker – who’ll be close to turning 33 at the time – and Mamardashvili.

The purpose of that workaround is to ensure Mamardashvili gets Premier League experience with the Cherries before taking over as Liverpool’s No 1.

Players signed cannot then be loaned to another club in the same league in the same window. As such, Liverpool would be unable to loan Mamardashvili to Bournemouth until the January window at the earliest if he officially joined Liverpool this summer.

Work regarding the transfer fee and deal structure between Liverpool and Valencia is on.

The Spanish side are believed to be holding out for a fee of roughly €40m/£34m. By contrast, a fresh update from the Mirror states Liverpool hope to pay no more than £30m with a small amount of add-ons attached.

But of more eye-catching news in the Mirror’s piece is the remarkable claim Man Utd could hijack the move.

Man Utd could land ultimate Liverpool blow

The Red Devils are described as holding long-term interest in Mamardashvili. Furthermore, the report adds: ‘sources say the 6ft 6in keeper is also very much open to a move to Old Trafford.’

Man Utd’s starting goalkeeper is Andre Onana who is backed up by Altay Bayindir and Tom Heaton.

Whether Mamardashvili would displace Onana as the regular starter from day one wasn’t made clear in the piece.

In any case, Man Utd have already committed to a huge outlay after signing four players this summer (Mazraoui, De Ligt, Yoro, Zirkzee).

With the club due to ramp up their pursuit of Manuel Ugarte and a new left-back wanted too, Erik ten Hag’s side require a significant sale before they can move for Mamardashvili as well.

It’s claimed the fall guy to make way for their attempt to hijack Liverpool’s move would be Jadon Sancho.

Relations between Sancho and his manager have thawed, though Man Utd are open to selling the winger.

Ten Hag already has Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, Antony and Amad Diallo to choose from out wide. Facundo Pellistri is another – albeit far lower profile – option for the flanks.

Chelsea and PSG are the two clubs understood to be taking a look at Sancho at present.

