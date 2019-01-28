Manchester United have finally identified the defender that they will go all-out to get in the summer, according to a report.

The Red Devils have been linked with moves for a number of targets to help reinforce their rearguard, including the likes of Porto’s Eder Militao and Roma’s Kostas Manolas.

However, powerful Senegal and Napoli star Kalidou Koulibaly has emerged as their No.1 defensive target, according to the London Evening Standard.

Reports have suggested would command a world-record fee for a defender of around €100million (£89.7m), while Metro stated earlier this month that the player has now told Napoli he wants to leave the club for United, where it is reported he could double his current £80,000 a week wages.

Reports in Italy further this claim and suggest the defender has met with the club to make it clear his wish to move on.

Their interest in him has also been confirmed by Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis who claimed in December that United had seen a staggering £95million offer for the 27-year-old rejected.

The Evening Standard states that United are willing to shelve their pursuit until the summer as ‘Ed Woodward is conscious of an overly-inflated market in January’.

They also acknowledge though there are ‘no guarantees United’s pursuit will be successful at the end of the season’ despite the fact Koulibaly is ‘keen to play in the Premier League’.

