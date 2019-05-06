Manchester City have the edge over rivals Manchester United in the race to land PSG superstar Neymar this summer, a report claims.

The Brazil forward is almost two years into the record-breaking five-year deal he signed when he arrived for £199million in the summer of 2017.

Despite this, speculation has been rife that Neymar is unhappy with life in Ligue 1 and a that summer exit could be on the cards, with a return to LaLiga the most widely touted option.

Neymar has commented on speculation over his future, suggesting that he would not turn down a move to Real Madrid, while Diario Gol stated last month that Manchester United are ‘serious’ about bringing the player to Old Trafford in a €230m move.

Manchester City were also linked with a £200m swoop last month, and the latest updates from the Spanish press will give them renewed optimism.

According to dubious transfer outlet Don Balon, United could easily afford the €300million package required to bring Neymar to Old Trafford thanks to their sponsor Chevrolet.

However, Neymar for his part has no intention of playing Europa League football next year, and is ‘seduced’ by the idea of playing under Pep Guardiola at City.

City are apparently willing to offer a fee of €150million, and are happy to include one of Riyad Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus or Benjamin Mendy as a counterpart.

The former Santos star has spent a large portion of the season out injured, but has still racked up 21 goals and 12 assists in 26 competitive appearances this season.

