Man Utd prepared to pay world record fee to fix problem position

Manchester United are willing to pay £75million to land one of Kalidou Koulibaly or Milan Skriniar this summer, a report claims.

The centre of defence has been a problem area for United this season despite their upturn under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and the Norwegian is apparently keen on bolstering his rearguard this summer.

Our exclusive report on Sunday confirmed that the Red Devils are one of the teams in the hunt for Skriniar, who has been a revelation for Inter since his arrival from Sampdoria.

The 24-year-old has emerged as one of Serie A’s stand-out performers this season, and Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Tottenham, Arsenal and Chelsea all had their scouts present in Cardiff when Slovakia took on Wales.

United have also been tipped to make a big-money move for Napoli star Koulibaly, who has been linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent months.

It has been suggested that the Senegal international could command a fee of as much as £95m this summer, with Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis a notoriously tough negotiator.

According to a fresh report from the Manchester Evening News, United are still interested in signing Koulibaly and Skriniar this summer to help address their issues.

Club chiefs have apparently accepted it may take breaking the world transfer record of £75million for a defender in order to sign one of the duo.

The Old Trafford club are aiming high for next season and are apparently ready to back Solskjaer in the summer with investments in the squad.