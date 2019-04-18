Man Utd presented with opening to secure €130m return for club legend

Manchester United are looking to capitalise on Juventus’ Champions League quarter-final exit and move for Cristiano Ronaldo, a dubious report claims.

Juventus signed the Portugal forward in a sensational deal totalling €112million (£99.2million) last summer, with the 33-year-old penning a four-year contract with the Serie A champions having revealed he wanted to open a new chapter in his life.

Ronaldo had been linked with both a move back to Manchester United and moves to both PSG and China, but turned down both.

At the time it was claimed that Ronaldo chose Juventus because he wants to “become an idol in Italy and wants to be at the centre of attention; becoming the living, breathing brand of a football club” – meaning Juventus were the “ideal candidates”.

Now though reports in Spain provide a twist by hinting that the former Sporting CP star is considering leaving Turin after just a year.

Don Balon claim that United are serious in their pursuit of Ronaldo and the idea of bringing him back to Old Trafford, and believe that Juve’s early Champions League exit could help their cause.

The Red Devils have apparently already spoken with super-agent Jorge Mendes about a deal and are ready to launch a €130m bid to secure a romantic reunion.

