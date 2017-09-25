Man Utd priced out of move for former Argentina goal machine

Manchester United were priced out of a move for Gabriel Batistuta when the striker was tearing up Serie A with Fiorentina

The former Argentina frontman, who is now 48, was among the best strikers in world football during the 1990s and early 2000s and notched 168 league goals in 269 appearances during his nine years at the Viola.

And former United chairman Martin Edwards has revealed that then boss, Sir Alex Ferguson, wanted to bring the prolific marksman to Old Trafford.

He told NBC Sports: “Ferguson was keen to sign Batistuta.

“We looked at the situation, but at that time, the wages Batistuta wanted, and of course we’re talking net.

“I can’t remember the figures now, (but) they would have jeopardised our wage structure at the club at the time, and therefore turned it down.”

The failed move did not do much harm to United, in retrospect, as they were hugely successful in the 90s without landing the player who was nicknamed ‘Batigol’.