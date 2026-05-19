West Ham will have to raise at least £100m from player sales if they are relegated to the Championship, per a report, which has named nine players they could move on, and with Manchester United holding a growing interest in a midfielder and a defender.

The Hammers find themselves on the cusp of seeing their 14-year stint in the Premier League coming to an end with a draw for Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday at Chelsea effectively sealing the drop, while a win for Spurs at Stamford Bridge would make it mathematically done.

Indeed, the only way West Ham will be playing Premier League football next season is if Spurs lose both games and Nuno Espirito Santo’s side beat Leeds on Sunday in what would be a very late and unlikely escape.

While not yet waving the white flag, West Ham’s board, at least, are preparing for the worst and, per a report in The Guardian, they will need to sell at least £100m worth of talent if demoted to the second tier.

Per their report, the Irons reported a loss of £104.2m in their last set of accounts, and their financial problems will deepen if they are no longer in the Premier League.

As a result, they expect an ‘exodus of talent’ to leave the London Stadium this summer, with the club ‘resigned to losing Jarrod Bowen, Mateus ­Fernandes and ­Crysencio Summerville’ – all of whom will not be short of suitors.

It’s understood that Manchester United are growing increasingly keen on Fernandes, who has stood out despite the club’s dismal campaign and could be seen as a smart midfield addition for United this summer.

Having signed for a £40m package from Southampton last summer, the Hammers will be looking to double their money on the talented Portugal international.

In addition, it’s claimed United also have an interest in Senegal defender El Hadji Malick Diouf – rated at around £20m -, as the club looks to add cover and competition to their left-back area, which has relied so heavily on Luke Shaw this season.

With a Champions League campaign to come, United know they will need more competition there to cover for the additional workload.

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West Ham expected to lose many more players

The report claims Bowen’s loyalty to stay will also be tested this summer and, at the age of 29, he will likely need to put his career first. The England international has several suitors on his trail.

Summerville, meanwhile, has been linked with a move across London to Tottenham Hotspur.

Unfortunately, for the Hammers, the report claims that four may not be the only departees this summer.

First up, defender Axel Disasi will return to Chelsea after a successful loan spell in east London. The French defender will not be short of options, though, after performing well in difficult circumstances.

In addition, the Hammers could also lose long-serving midfielder Tomas Soucek, while the report also claims defenders Konstantinos Mavropanos and Jean-Clair Todibo will both surely leave.

TEAMtalk sources also expect striker Taty Castellanos to be a man in demand, with a relegation clause in his contract likely to ensure his six-goal, 21-game spell for the club will come to an end.

It’s stated, though, that the Hammers will at least try to persuade manager Nuno Espirito Santo to at least hang around and try and help restore them to the Premier League.

However, per the report, relegation from the Premier League is likely to see the 52-year-old walk and take up another opportunity elsewhere.

With regards to Bowen, we revealed earlier this month the player’s true stance on leaving the London Stadium this summer – and the player’s thinking will at least give Hammers fans a rare reason to smile.

And with Summerville, sources can reveal that Spurs are one of just six sides on the Dutch winger’s trail.

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