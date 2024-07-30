A thriving Arsenal forward who boasts an outrageous goals record has confirmed he’s leaving the Gunners and Manchester United are firm favourites to complete a coup.

The Gunners have established themselves as bona fide title challengers over the last two seasons and will be many people’s favourites to go one better next term on the back of successive second-placed finishes.

Arsenal already boast the meanest defence in the Premier League, though have seen fit to strengthen their rearguard even further.

Riccardo Calafiori’s arrival was confirmed on Monday evening, while Jurrien Timber will effectively act as another new recruit after overcoming a serious knee injury.

At the other end of the field, Arsenal’s mark of 91 league goals was surpassed only by champions Manchester City (96) last year. What’s more, they have one of the brightest and deadliest young strikers bubbling away in their youth ranks.

Chibo Obi-Martin may only be 16 years of age, though he’s already made a monumental impact in Arsenal’s academy and has drawn early comparisons to the legendary Thierry Henry.

The 6ft 2in striker famously scored 10 goals in a 14-3 demolition of Liverpool in an Under-16s match last year.

A promotion to the Under-18s awaited where Obi-Martin bagged an incredible 32 goals in 20 appearances in the U18 Premier League last season.

However, speculation Obi-Martin’s future would lay away from north London began to swirl. Arsenal’s worst fears have now been realised after the player himself took to Instagram to confirm his departure.

“I would like to express my heartfelt thanks to everyone at Arsenal for the past four years,” the striker’s statement began. “The experiences and growth I’ve achieved here have been truly invaluable.

“A special thanks to the coaches, staff and teammates at Hale End. The memories made will always be remembered.

“Thank you once again for the journey. I wish everyone continued success and all the best for the future.”

Man Utd primed to sign Chido Obi-Martin

Interest in acquiring Obi-Martin is understandably widespread. The bulk of the interest has come from sides in England and Germany.

Fabrizio Romano revealed Bayern Munich and Eintracht Frankfurt had made contact with the player and his camp. From within England, Newcastle were hovering, while Man Utd were pushing.

In fact, the Red Devils had invited Obi-Martin to their Carrington complex and the club had put an offer to the player.

Arsenal too had made what they believed was a fair contract offer, though Obi-Martin believed otherwise.

A subsequent update from Football Insider labelled Man Utd’s contract offer ‘magnificent’ and stated a move to Old Trafford was ‘advanced.’

If Man Utd do succeed in signing the superstar-in-waiting, they’ll pay Arsenal a compensation fee.

However, the size of that sum will no doubt pale in comparison to Obi-Martin’s true market value if he can translate his remarkable goalscoring form into senior football.

