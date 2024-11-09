Ousmane Diomande is on the radar of Arsenal amid Manchester United's hopes of signing him

Arsenal are giving Manchester United competition in the pursuit of Ruben Amorim favourite Ousmane Diomande, as the Gunners have scouted and approached the defender, according to reports.

With Amorim heading through the door at United, ideas on how he wants to strengthen the side are being floated. There are links to many of his current Sporting CP players, including centre-back Diomande.

But the Red Devils are far from the only big side in the market for the defender.

According to TBRFootball, Arsenal have been watching Diomande regularly, while Chelsea have also scouted him, and Liverpool and Newcastle are fans.

Further to that, Tottenham have always been fans, stemming from before they signed Radu Dragusin in January.

It has also been reported by Record that each of Arsenal, Chelsea and Bayern Munich have made approaches for Diomande.

Though those were each said to be knocked back, United will be wary that there are other big names coming for one of their favoured stars, particularly as Arsenal’s name keeps cropping up.

Diomande among United’s priority signings

The latest on Diomande is that Amorim has made it clear he wants to sign him, along with Sporting CP team-mates Goncalo Inacio and Viktor Gyokeres.

Indeed, it’s believed the new boss wants to start from the back, with the defence very important in a 3-4-3 formation.

That means Diomande and Inacio might well be the first names through the door if he can get them, with both players occupying centre-back positions.

But Amorim has promised not to hunt from Sporting in the winter and that gives other clubs the chance to sign Diomande for his £67.1million (€80m/ $87.2m) release clause.

Diomande could walk rarely-trodden path

If Diomande were to sign for Arsenal, he’d become just the third player to have represented both the Gunners and Sporting.

The only players to have done so previously are: Hector Bellerin, Joel Campbell and Cedric Soares.

Bellerin was the most successful with Arsenal, where he won three FA Cups, and given the club’s current position, they’d hope Diomande would win more silverware, including a Premier League.