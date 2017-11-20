Chelsea star on January agenda as Man Utd hunt 3 Galacticos

Manchester United will reportedly give Jose Mourinho the funds to make three superstar signings next summer – while the club have also been linked with a Chelsea star in January.

The Portuguese coach is midway through the three-year deal he signed as United boss in the summer of 2016 and talks over an extension have not been plain sailing.

Mourinho has spoken favourably about the lure of PSG given the ability to spend world-record fees on the likes of Neymar, though it’s believed the Portuguese coach’s first preference is to stay at Old Trafford, providing a suitable agreement is reached.

Furthermore, Sport claim United will hand Mourinho the funds to make three massive signings next summer and turn the club into genuine contenders for the Champions League once again.

The Spanish newspaper claims the United boss will be given the green light to bring in one of either Antoine Griezmann or Gareth Bale, with RB Leipzig’s Emil Forsberg and Valencia’s Carlos Soler also arriving in a potential £200million triple swoop next summer.

While the whole article seems rather speculative, the United manager is known to be keen to further strengthen his wide attacking options, while doubts over Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s form this season could lead to a raid for Forsberg, who has been an instrumental presence in the Leipzig side. Mourinho has scouted the player twice in recent months.

Furthermore, Calciomercato claim Mourinho’s failure to land Ivan Perisic this summer will see the club make a rare delve into the January transfer market.

The Italian outlet claims the United boss is ready to make a raid on former club Chelsea to bring Willian to Old Trafford and give his side the additional wide attacking options he craves.

The Brazilian has been a bit-part player for Antonio Conte this season, though it remains to be seen if Chelsea will sanction another sale to their rivals after allowing Nemanja Matic – amid a flurry of criticism – to join United over the summer.

