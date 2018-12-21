Man Utd promise Zidane dream £179m signing as shock talks begin

Manchester United have reportedly begun talks with Zinedine Zidane over becoming their long-term replacement for Jose Mourinho, and have promised him a marquee signing.

AS reports that the Frenchman is seriously considering an offer from United and that he wants his next job to be in the Premier League, as he seeks out a new challenge.

And according to CaughtOffside, potential summer transfer targets have already been discussed with the former Real Madrid chief.

The report goes on to claim that United’s hierarchy are more willing to back Zidane in the transfer market than there were with Mourinho, whose £400m outlay failed to make the Red Devils a consistent Premier League force again.

CaughtOffside goes on to state that Chelsea forward Eden Hazard is one of the top names on Zidane’s radar, having previously been linked with Real Madrid during the Frenchman’s time in charge at the Bernabeu.

The Stamford Bridge outfit have to yet to tie their star man down to a new contract, while Don Balon reports that Chelsea would demand a fee of around £179m for the Belgium playmaker.

United are said to be ready to use Hazard’s contract impasse to their advantage and have assured Zidane that they will do all they can to bring the 27-year-old to Old Trafford in the summer.

