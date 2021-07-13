Man Utd prospect makes request clear to club as various options emerge

Facundo Pellistri has asked Manchester United to let him return to Alaves on loan, according to a report.

There was a degree of excitement for the arrival of Pellistri at Man Utd last October. He joined from Penarol as part of a strategy to target the best young talent from around the world. After their attempts to sign Jadon Sancho in 2020 were unsuccessful, it was thought that there could be a first-team role for Pellistri.

However, there was a change of plan and he originally played in the under-23s team. He made a decent impression at that age group, but was eager to prove himself at senior level. Thus, United sent him out on loan to Alaves in January 2021.

The Uruguayan made 12 appearances for the La Liga outfit, without scoring. However, his time there was more productive than what he has managed at United so far. What’s more, with Sancho now finally joining the club, there is only more competition for Pellistri back at Old Trafford.

With that in mind, according to AS, he has asked the club to let him re-join Alaves. He did not fit in instantly there, but gradually began to impress with his qualities both on and off the field. Since United do not have a place in mind for him next season, he wants to keep going where he finished the last one.

It is not yet clear, though, if United will grant him his wish. They know there is interest from elsewhere in Pellistri and that they could receive more money from other clubs, either as part of a paid loan or even a permanent transfer.

Under contract until 2025 and still only a teenager, it seems unlikely United would give up completely on him at this stage. However, they could raise some quick, minimal funds if someone wants to pay more than what Alaves can to take him on loan.

Academy coach talks up Pellistri

There is still a chance that Pellistri can make the first-team grade with Man Utd. Academy player performance manager Les Parry recently hailed his best attributes.

“He did well and they [Alaves] loved him,” Parry said on the club’s website. “He’d have played more but picked up an injury three-quarters of the way through.

“He got back for the final two or three games and was Man of the Match against Atletico Madrid, who ended up winning the league.

“At the time, he was still 19, may have just touched 19, so he’s done tremendously well. At 19, to play in La Liga, hold his own and excel is amazing.”

“He is fearless,” the coach added. “He’s brave and doesn’t duck out of tackles. He goes for headers meaning to go for headers – he doesn’t just jump.

“And, when he runs at defenders, one thing you can’t let Facundo do is get into the box.

“When he gets into the box, he has fantastic feet and leaves people standing. As you say, the fans really liked him there.

“The chap there, our link, used to send me all the press cuttings and bits and bobs about him. He did really, really well.”