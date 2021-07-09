Man Utd prospect already told where to improve after sealing Champ loan

Tahith Chong has completed his move from Manchester United to Birmingham City on loan for the 2021-22 season.

The 21-year-old Dutchman has made 16 first-team appearances for United in all competitions since joining them from Feyenoord at the age of 16. Last season he spent time on loan at Werder Bremen and then Club Brugge, featuring 28 times across those spells.

Chong said in quotes on Birmingham’s official website: “I’m excited to get started. Excited to get to know my new teammates and everyone at the club.

“I spoke to the manager here (Lee Bowyer) and heard about the plans the club has for this season and for me as well.

“He spoke to me about some improvement points and I’m looking forward to working with him. I want to come here and become a better player and develop.

“I’m really looking forward to getting to know the Championship and to see what it brings.

“I’m a player who likes to get at players. [I] like to dribble and beat players, I’m fast and I’ll try to bring that to the team.”

Chong, a Holland Under-21 international, will remain with United for the beginning of their pre-season before joining up with Birmingham at an agreed time ahead of their Championship campaign.

Chong a coup for Birmingham

The Telegraph revealed that Chong was close to joining Birmingham on loan earlier this week after a change of plan from United.

Instead of moving abroad again, he will cut his teeth in the Championship.

The newspaper added that Blues boss Lee Bowyer will see Chong’s arrival as a ‘coup’.

Bowyer will hope the player will have a key role in driving Birmingham back up the table after last season’s 18th-placed finish.

