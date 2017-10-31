Man Utd, PSG target opens up on failed bid to leave Monaco

Fabinho has admitted his focus was not on Monaco as he considered forcing through a move to summer suitors Paris Saint-Germain or Manchester United.

The versatile Brazil star was linked with big-spending PSG for much of the transfer window, while Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho was also credited with an interest before he signed Nemanja Matic from Chelsea instead.

And, unlike many of his colleagues in last season’s title-winning Monaco team, Fabinho stayed to defend the prize.

Since then, he has played in all 10 of ASM’s Ligue 1 games this season, scoring a penalty in the 6-1 win over Marseille four days before the transfer deadline, although he acknowledges he was struggling to fully commit at that time.

“During the window it was difficult because I was not sure if I would be staying,” he told Nice Matin. “I was closer to leaving than staying.

“Playing in that context was not good. My head was elsewhere.

“Unconsciously, I was not giving my maximum. I was not trying to give a bad image, I could never do that.

“I was frustrated at the end of the window but I have turned the page.”

Teenage forward Kylian Mbappe ended up leaving the principality club for PSG while the likes of Bernardo Silva, Benjamin Mendy and Tiemoue Bakayoko also departed.

At one point Fabinho was ready to fight for the right to follow before opting not to rock the boat any further.

“I could not forget about what the club had promised me,” he said. “I was sure I was right and I thought about fighting for it.

“But I discussed it with my friends, my family, my agent, it was not an easy decision.

“The image it would have given was not me. Even if it was the only solution, I did not want to clash with the club.”