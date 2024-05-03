Man Utd push to replace superstar with excellent Ligue 1 raid despite Chelsea interest

Manchester United are aiming to beat Chelsea in the chase for Jean-Clair Todibo, with a big-name star guaranteed to leave Old Trafford this summer, according to one source.

Todibo is a 24-year-old defender who broke through at Toulouse before spending two and a half years on Barcelona’s books. The centre-back had several loan spells away from Barca and only made five first-team appearances for the Spanish giants before returning to France in July 2021.

Todibo decided to join Nice when leaving Barca, and the move has proven to be a masterstroke. During over 130 appearances for Nice, the 6ft 3in star has made a name for himself as one of the best defenders in Ligue 1 and has also won two caps for the French national team, despite the unbelievable options available to Didier Deschamps.

Nice are at growing risk of losing their defensive enforcer, however. Ever since Nice owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe bought a 25 per cent stake in Man Utd, the Red Devils have been linked with a move for him.

Indeed, TEAMtalk revealed on April 16 that Man Utd hold concrete interest in Todibo heading into the summer.

As per an update from Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, Todibo remains firmly on Man Utd’s shortlist as Ratcliffe plots a defensive overhaul this summer.

The reporter states that four-time Champions League winner Raphael Varane ‘will leave’ Man Utd at the end of the season, making room for Todibo to join.

Man Utd are not alone in pursuing the Frenchman, as Chelsea are eyeing him as a possible replacement for stalwart Thiago Silva. Atletico Madrid are monitoring the situation, too.

Man Utd transfers: Jean-Clair Todibo a top objective

However, Ratcliffe’s existing relationship with Nice means Man Utd simply have to be considered frontrunners in the race for Todibo’s services.

Todibo is far from the only right-footed centre-half Man Utd have been linked with, as they have also been credited with interest in Marc Guehi and Giorgio Scalvini, among others.

But Todibo represents the best value for money, as Nice look set to demand a reasonable £40m to sell him. In contrast, Guehi and Scalvini could cost over £60m each.

Of course, Man Utd are also on the hunt for a new left-footed centre-back amid Lisandro Martinez’s injury struggles. Ratcliffe is known to be a big admirer of Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite, though he will certainly not come cheap.

