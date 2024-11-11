Barcelona could land Alphonso Davies on a free transfer in the summer, as it’s believed he would be happy to reunite with Hansi Flick, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Bayern Munich are in a position the club has not been in in many years with having to battle for domestic domination as well as trying to win a European trophy.

Domestic success came easy for the German giants for years, however they have now been challenged by the rise of Bayer Leverkusen and are trying to build a squad capable of getting back the Bundesliga title which Leverkusen won last season.

This also sees Bayern looking to retain some of their stars, but the German club are renowned for being ruthless and will not beg players to stay who do not want to be there.

One of those is defender Alphonso Davies, who is coming to the end of his current deal with Bayern at the end of the season.

There have been long negotiations but sources say Bayern’s final offer is on the table and they will not be pushed into making another one if it is not accepted.

The Canadian international has plenty of offers around Europe and sources in Germany say they expect the Canadian international to leave the club.

Barcelona have now joined the race for his signature with former Bayern boss Hansi Flick – in charge at the club – knowing just how good Davies can be.

The German manager has requested that the club try to make an offer he can’t refuse and hopes they are able to land him on a Bosman deal, with negotiations to start in the winter with a view to him joining on a free transfer at the end of his seal.

He is a very attractive option to the Spanish giants as they have financial obstacles that make it difficult to pay for the best players, but that is less of a problem for a player who will not command a transfer fee.

Sources say that Barca believe they have a chance of landing the full-back and that he would be keen on the move.

There is major competition for his signature with Manchester United and Real Madrid also both reaching out to his camp to understand the conditions of a deal.

Davies currently earns £130k (€157k/$167k) per week and is looking for a contract that matches up to some of the club’s biggest earners.

Barcelona round-up: United rivalled for another defender

United and Barca are said to be rivalling each other for Jonathan Tah, too. Reports suggest both clubs have made contact to sign the defender, who is out of contract in the summer.

Meanwhile, it’s believed it will be hard for any club to lure Luis Diaz away from Liverpool now, despite the fact he was apparently near to the exit amid interest from Barca in the summer.

The La Liga giants also hunted Nico Williams, who has revealed that Lamine Yamal attempted to convince him to move.

Now on the radar for an attacking signing at Barcelona is Karim Adeyemi, with Ferran Torres reportedly being given up so that the Borussia Dortmund man can be signed.

