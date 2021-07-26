Man Utd pushing for £56m Sevilla star to follow on from huge Varane deal

Manchester United are drawing ever closer to the signing of Raphael Varane – but a report claims they also surprisingly want to add a Sevilla man alongside him this summer.

Varane is United’s new priority objective after they wrapped up the signing of main target Jadon Sancho. With their wide areas sufficiently strengthened, they have now turned their focus to the rearguard. Their top defensive target is Varane, who has been on their radar for years. Now, they have a genuine chance of getting their man.

With his contract in Madrid entering its final year, Varane’s situation points to a transfer. He originally wanted to stay at the club following Sergio Ramos’ exit, but has not been happy with their offer of a new deal. Therefore, he has re-assessed his options and is now keen to join United.

To that end, a deal in the region of £50m now looks to be closing in.

Varane will undoubtedly strengthen United’s defensive and alongside Harry Maguire should prove a formidable partnership.

However, the Daily Mail claims they won’t stop there and are also pushing to sign Jules Kounde too.

The 22-year-old Sevilla defender has caught the eye in recent seasons and proven one of LaLiga’s best defenders. That form earned him a place in France’s Euro 2020 squad though he did play only a bit-part role.

Indeed, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is a huge fan and the Mail claims he wants Kounde as well as Varane signed up. They claim United have already seen a bid worth £38m rejected for Kounde.

Sevilla are looking for nearer £56m for their star defender, however.

As such, the Mail claims United are considering their next move and are ready to raise their offer in an attempt to twist their arm.

The paper, however, does doubt whether Kounde himself would make the move should Varane sign. Despite strengthening competition, he would not be guaranteed a first-team shirt at Old Trafford.

His potential arrival though would place doubts over the futures of both Eric Bailly and Axel Tuanzebe. The former recently signed a new, long-term deal at Old Trafford, but could now find himself sold.

Indeed, he’s even hinted at a move away himself.

Kounde has also been the subject of an approach from Tottenham, but has spurned their advances.

Kounde wants to secure transfer

After two seasons with Sevilla, Kounde though has made no secret of his wish to secure a move elsewhere.

He has made 88 appearances in two seasons at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

However, prior to the start of Euro 2020, he has made no secret of his wish to move elsewhere.

“Regarding my future, it’s certain that I will perhaps have to change clubs this summer,” he said.

“But nothing has been finalised yet. I have not decided anything.

“My goal is to play for a big club, to try to always progress and to win trophies.

“It’s true that I might have to move but that’s not relevant today.”

