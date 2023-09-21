Euro Paper Talk: Man Utd want ‘huge’ January transfer ‘at all costs’; Liverpool deal falls into their lap

Manchester United will strive to sell a high profile star in January ‘at all costs’ to fund winter window signings, while a Liverpool deal is there for the making and the clause in Harry Kane’s Bayern Munich contract has been clarified – all in Thursday’s Euro Paper Talk.

MAN UTD FORMULATE JANUARY TRANSFER PLANS

The Red Devils will aim to sell Scott McTominay ‘at all costs’ to fund signings of their own in January, according to a report.

McTominay, 26, was heavily linked with leaving Old Trafford over the summer. The arrival of Mason Mount and later Sofyan Amrabat via the loan route has placed further obstacles between the Scot and regular game-time.

West Ham bid £30m for McTominay prior to landing Edson Alvarez from Ajax. The move stood no chance of succeeding, with Man Utd reportedly valuing their midfielder closer to the £45m mark, per Sky Sports.

However, amid a worrying start to the season that’s produced four defeats from six, reports in Spain claim United could axe McTominay to help fund moves in more pressing areas.

Indeed, it’s claimed United ‘wants to get rid of McTominay at all costs’ and the January window is where they’ll do it.

Any exit is expected to generate ‘huge funds’. While that may be an overstatement given the market’s inflated prices over recent years, any deal worth £30m-plus would certainly give United room for manoeuvre.

The piece did not state which clubs McTominay could potentially be sold to. However, other outlets have.

Indeed, The Mirror recently claimed Bayern Munich could move for the Scot in January if unable to reignite their failed efforts to sign Fulham’s Joao Palhinha.

Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel has shown a willingness to pluck players from the Premier League since taking charge in Bavaria.

Aside from Kane and their pursuit of Palhinha, Bayern also attempted to sign Chelsea centre-back Trevoh Chalobah over the summer.

LIVERPOOL DEAL THERE FOR THE MAKING

Joel Matip has hinted he’s angling for a new contract at Liverpool. The centre-back’s current deal expires at season’s end. “Here in Liverpool, with these absolute top conditions, you don’t just walk away,” said Matip. (Joel Matip)

Chelsea legend, Eden Hazard, could return to Belgium with Union Saint-Gilloise prepared to table an offer to the free agent. (AS)

Real Betis are emerging as a genuine contender to snap up out-of-favour Tottenham midfielder, Giovani Lo Celso. (AS)

Chelsea walked away from signing Joao Felix over the summer due to Atletico Madrid’s €70m-€80m price tag. Furthermore, Mauricio Pochettino believed Christopher Nkunku was a superior option for the playmaking role behind the striker. (Fabrizio Romano)

The career renaissance of former Man Utd and Arsenal attacker Henrikh Mkhitaryan continues at full speed with Inter. The Serie A giant want to extend Mkhitaryan’s contract that expires at season’s end as soon as possible despite the fact he’ll turn 35 in January. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

HARRY KANE CLAUSE CLARIFIED

Tottenham’s clause in Harry Kane’s contract with Bayern Munich is not a buy-back clause as Daniel Levy stated. Instead, it’s simply a right of first refusal. (Various)

Bayern must inform Spurs if they receive any offers for Kane. Tottenham will then have the right to match any bids. (Sky Germany)

AC Milan fear they’re over-reliant on Olivier Giroud and if Noah Okafor and Luka Jovic don’t step up their game, could dip into the market once again in 2024. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

Man City full-back, Joao Cancelo, labelled loan side Barcelona his “dream club.” The Portuguese added: “When Barca calls you, you have to go.” (Joao Cancelo)

LIVERPOOL WORST FEARS ALLAYED

Liverpool fans can rest easy after the German FA struck an agreement to appoint Julian Nagelsmann as the new national team manager. Jurgen Klopp had been linked with the vacancy, though always stressed his commitment was to Liverpool. (Florian Plettenberg and various)

Ex-West Ham starlet, Divine Mukasa, has passed a medical with Man City. The England U17 international is primed to join City despite a charm offensive from Newcastle. (Fabrizio Romano and Newcastle World)

Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has split with agent Pini Zahavi. The split is reportedly a ‘consequence’ of failing to secure a transfer away from Spurs over the summer. (Ekstra Bladet)

Summer Nottingham Forest transfer target, Youssouf Fofana admitted he came close to leaving Monaco in the last window. However, the French midfielder revealed he’s “very very happy” to have stayed. (Youssouf Fofana)

Barcelona have announced left-back Alejandro Balde has signed a new five-year contract extension that contains a £1bn release clause. (Barcelona)