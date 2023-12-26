Man Utd pushing to sell attacker in January as league leaders pick between him and Chelsea man

Serie A leaders Inter Milan are considering Manchester United forward Anthony Martial and Chelsea striker Armando Broja ahead of the January transfer window.

That’s according to La Gazzetta Dello Sport, which has revealed that Man Utd are ‘pushing’ to sell Martial in January before he becomes a free agent in the summer, while Chelsea could be open to letting Broja leave on loan.

Martial remains at Man Utd almost a decade after he arrived from Monaco, but it has been a while since he looked like an effective player for the club.

TEAMtalk recently revealed Man Utd would try to sell him in January and their stance has been confirmed by La Gazzetta.

The Italian newspaper focuses on Inter’s search for attacking reinforcements in January, when they will be hoping to find some low-cost options.

Porto’s Mehdi Taremi and Atalanta’s Luis Muriel, both of whom are due to become free agents in 2024, both have admirers at San Siro, but Inter are also looking towards the Premier League.

Martial is someone their sporting director Piero Ausilio has admired for a long time and now could be the time to strike due to Man Utd’s stance.

Martial’s current employers are firmly open to offers for the 28-year-old, who has only scored twice this season and was responsible for nine goals last term.

However, Inter are not his only admirers. Our sources confirmed their interest but also put Atletico Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Lyon and Marseille in the frame.

Therefore, he – like Inter – will have to keep options open.

Inter hope for Chelsea favour with Broja

Another player last season’s Champions League runners up could pluck from the Premier League is Broja.

Inter already have one Albania international in their squad in the shape of midfielder Kristjan Asllani, who could recommend a swoop for his compatriot.

After recovering from a ligament injury, Broja has made 12 appearances for Chelsea this season, only scoring once.

Since he is under contract at Stamford Bridge until 2028, Chelsea have time to loan the 22-year-old out if they feel it would benefit his development – especially while they consider investing in a more proven no.9.

Only a few days remain before the January transfer window opens, which means Inter will have to quickly narrow down their search for an attacking target even further.

