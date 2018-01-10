Man Utd put £88m Italian at top of wishlist to replace Zlatan

Manchester United are considering a summer move to trigger the release clause in Torino striker Andrea Belotti’s contract next summer as they think about Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s long-term replacement at Old Trafford.

Ibrahimovic, 36, is currently on the sidelines after suffering a setback in his recovery from a cruciate ligament injury, having made his return to the United side in November.

The Sweden legend penned a deal until the end of June in September, but this looks increasingly likely to be his last season in the Premier League with the striker ready to take up one last big contract, either in the MLS or Chinese Super League.

Metro (via Yahoo Sport) claims that United are already looking at potential replacements for the veteran hitman and it’s suggested that Belotti is top of their list.

The Italy international was linked with a move to Old Trafford last summer, prior to the arrival of Romelu Lukaku, and has a release clause of €100million (£88m) – a fee that Torino would not go below if they agreed to let the 24-year-old leave.

Indeed, club president Urbano Cairo said earlier this week: “It’s the market that dictates the prices. If Coutinho is sold for €160m then perhaps, if Belotti goes back to doing what he usually does, [his release clause] will be low.”

Belotti bagged 26 Serie A goals last season but has struggled with a knee injury this campaign and has not been as prolific.

