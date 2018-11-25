TEAMtalk understands Andreas Pereira could be set to leave Manchester United in January with Arsenal and Chelsea battling for his signature.

The Belgium-born Brazilian has impressed in flashes for Jose Mourinho, who has helped his transformation into a holding midfielder.

After recent loan spells at Granada and Valencia, Pereira has made five appearances this season, but he is yet to start a game this season and he is looking for alternative options.

Pereira’s current deal is due to expire in the summer, although United have a year’s option, but it is understood they are ready to sell in January and there is no shortage of interest.

The likes of Inter Milan, Valencia and Monaco are all keen on the 22-year-old, but he has his heart set on staying in England, and now there is a battle between Arsenal and Chelsea.

Arsenal’s transfer chief Sven Mislintat sees Pereira as an ideal addition, whilst Chelsea are also pushing hard, despite their plethora of options, although they foresee a number departures in January which could facilitate a move.

United are understood to be willing to sell for an initial fee of just £10million, with possible add-ons.