Man Utd put out feelers for cunning Tottenham raid as loan plan quickly comes unstuck

Tottenham Hotspur winger Ivan Perisic is a player Manchester United have looked at for their left-back vacancy, according to a report.

An injury to Luke Shaw has put Man Utd in the market for a new left-back before the transfer window closes. Perisic made his name as a winger, but featured as a wing-back under Antonio Conte for Inter and Tottenham, adding defensive knowhow to his game.

Perhaps with that in mind, Man Utd have been thinking of him as someone who could act as short-term cover for Shaw, according to Football Transfers.

The website claims Man Utd have reached out to Perisic’s representatives to test the waters for a loan deal from Tottenham. However, they have not been encouraged to go ahead with a formal bid.

There is only one year remaining on Perisic’s contract with Tottenham, which would make a loan unrealistic unless it was only until January. Furthermore, a permanent deal for the 34-year-old isn’t probably something Man Utd would want to get into.

But the idea of bringing in Perisic could have had its merits. In theory, he could have covered for Shaw at left-back and then moved into a more advanced role when the usual starter is back.

However, a deal does not look likely for the Croatia international, who has come off the bench in each of Tottenham’s first three Premier League games this season (including against Man Utd).

Man Utd could pursue Tottenham alternative

Funnily enough, one of the more concrete options Man Utd have been linked with is Sergio Reguilon, who is also at Tottenham.

Spurs sent Reguilon on loan to Atletico Madrid last season and do not have a place in their plans for him in the Ange Postecoglou era either.

Man Utd’s shortlist also includes Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella and Barcelona’s Marcos Alonso in case they are available on loan.

Their need for a new left-back stems not only from Shaw’s injury, but also an absence for Tyrell Malacia and a proposed exit for Alvaro Fernandez.

Erik ten Hag had to use the right-footed Diogo Dalot at left-back for a win over Nottingham Forest on Saturday. It is not a position he is unaccustomed to playing in by any means, but it does not represent the ideal balance and would put a lot of pressure on Aaron Wan-Bissaka to perform week in, week out on the right.