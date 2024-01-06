Man Utd put Jadon Sancho return to Dortmund in ‘serious jeopardy’ by ‘playing poker’ with loan negotiations

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho is ready and waiting to re-join Borussia Dortmund on loan but a number of issues have reportedly arisen in the deal.

The 23-year-old moved to Old Trafford in the summer of 2021 in a transfer that set the Red Devils back a huge £73m fee, but now Erik ten Hag is keen to offload him.

Recent reports have indicated that Man Utd have reached an agreement with Dortmund over a six-month loan for Sancho. It was expected that he would travel to Germany today to complete the switch.

Several details are still to be ironed out, however, which has led to a delay. According to German outlet BILD, Man Utd are ‘playing poker’ with Sancho as they ‘don’t want to include a buy option’ in the loan.

It’s claimed that this was ‘particularly important’ to the Red Devils, as they hope he can rediscover his form in the Bundesliga and boost his market value ahead of a permanent sale ‘without too much loss’ next summer.

It is because of this that they are willing to pay a large portion of Sancho’s wages while he is out on loan.

READ MORE: Postecoglou in dreamland as Timo Werner picks Tottenham over Man Utd; deal structure, salary coverage all revealed

Sancho deal ‘developing into a farce’

Other reports from Germany, as cited by Sport Witness, also discuss the obstacles to Sancho’s return to Dortmund, with a ‘last-minute hitch’ causing the delay.

They say that Man Utd are 100% against a purchase option being included in the deal – with Ten Hag and Co. ‘blocking that idea outright.’

Journalist Patrick Berger covered this story for Sky. He said: “Jadon Sancho is still waiting for the green light.

“The private jet from Manchester that was originally booked for today is not supposed to be there yet. Still no breakthrough.”

As a result, Sancho’s move is now reportedly in ‘serious jeopardy’ with the negotiations ‘developing into a farce’ over the past couple of days.

It’s claimed that as things stand, Sancho remains ‘on the ground’ and ‘won’t be flying to Germany to complete the switch anytime soon.’

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if Man Utd and Dortmund finally reach a full agreement in the next few days.

If they don’t, other interested parties such as Juventus could re-join the race for the out of favour winger.

DON’T MISS: Man Utd star chooses next club, as January link-up with struggling Chelsea forward gathers pace