Manchester United have secretly informed Alexis Sanchez he will be free to join another club this summer if a suitable offer comes in for his services, according to reports.

And the development comes after a report in The Sun claimed interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will rush back two stars from injury ahead of Sunday’s clash with title contenders Liverpool amid claims he ‘no longer trusts’ the Chilean.

Solskjaer has won 11 of the 13 matches under his control so far, but in arch-rivals Liverpool, he faces arguably the hardest match of his reign so far at Old Trafford on Sunday. You can see how rock band Idlewild think the result will go in our weekly Predictions.

Sanchez was expected to start start Sunday’s encounter with Jurgen Klopp’s side, but according to The Sun, Solskjaer will instead look to rush back both Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard back from injury to avoid playing the Chilean.

The paper claims the Norwegian boss needs either Lingard or Martial to start against Liverpool in order to carry out his detailed game-plan against the Merseysiders – something he does not trust Sanchez to do.

Speaking about the chances of Lingard and Martial returning to the team on Sunday, Solskjaer said: “We are looking okay. I hope Jesse will be okay. I more hope than think Anthony will be okay.

“They have got to get through these two sessions, they have not been part of it [training] yet. They have been doing some recovery work.

“Every single player has their attributes and I think we showed against Chelsea that we can manage without them.

“We have got options, it is a big squad with good players and everyone is eager to play this game. If they [Martial and Lingard] don’t make it, then it might be the same team that played against Chelsea.”

Solskjaer’s discord with the Chilean – likened to a bottle of ketchup by the Norwegian recently – was evident on Monday evening when, despite being without the services of both Lingard and Martial, Sanchez could only command a place on the substitutes bench – making a late appearance as a sub in the 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge.

The Chilean came under criticism from Solskjaer after the 1-0 win at Leicester and also found himself in the firing line after the home defeat to PSG in the Champions League.

The situation has got so bad that Metro reports that Solskjaer has instructed United bosses to sell Sanchez this summer.

However, it’s accepted that the Chilean’s wages – he is paid a British-record £500,000 a week at Old Trafford – may make it difficult to offload him this summer.

