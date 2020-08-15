Man Utd plot raid for Atletico superstar with £150,000-a-week offer

Man Utd are set to revive interest in an Atletico Madrid midfielder, and plot to lure him with a contract worth £150,000-a-week, according to a report.

The Red Devils are expected to be one of the busiest players in the transfer market this summer.

The ongoing speculation surrounding Jadon Sancho simply won’t go away, with one transfer expert insistent the saga is ‘not over’.

‘Ongoing talks’ have been cited in that case, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will still look to strengthen elsewhere.

One position in which the club have been linked with acquisitions is central midfield.

Aston Villa talisman Jack Grealish has repeatedly been linked, but the latest report points to further afield.

The Express (who cite The Star) report that Man Utd are ‘primed to revive interest’ in Atletico’s Saul Niguez.

The 25-year-old emerged as a target for the club last year, but a deal never materialised.

However, despite retaining a long-term contract with the Atletico, Saul is said to be ‘concerned’ over the club’s future.

With Real Madrid and Barcelona re-establishing their domestic dominance in the past few years, Atletico have slipped into the background.

The club bowed out of the Champions League on Thursday, and Saul could be open to a fresh challenge elsewhere.

Utd are prepared to offer wages of ‘£150,000-a-week’ to entice the Spaniard. Though his potential acquisition could spell the end for certain squad members such as Jesse Lingard or Andreas Perreira.

Europa League a Man Utd neccessity?

Meanwhile, Manchester United assistant manager Mike Phelan has said they need to win the Europa League to ensure the 2019-20 season can be classed as a success.



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first full season in the Old Trafford hot seat has ended with a third-place finish in the Premier League, Champions League qualification and three semi-final appearances.

United failed to progress beyond that stage in the Carabao Cup and FA Cup, but they have the opportunity to take that next step against Europa League experts Sevilla in Sunday’s Stadion Koln semi-final.

Phelan has been impressed by the squad’s development. But the Red Devils assistant manager knows silverware is key.

“It’s very important to show, at the end of the season, all the hard work you’ve put into it and that is usually done with silverware,” he said.

Read the full story here.