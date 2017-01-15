Man Utd ratings: Pogba dreadful; Fellaini the difference maker

Manchester United had their blushes spared with a late equaliser as they drew 1-1 with Liverpool at Old Trafford.

Starting XI

David De Gea: Made some good saves and looked confident, and couldn’t be faulted for the goal. 6

Antonio Valencia: Saw a lot more of the ball late on as United sought width, and ultimately got an assist. 7

Phil Jones: Did a good job of getting a hold of Liverpool and stopping their dangerous outlets. 7

Marcos Rojo: Looked tired towards the end after making a recovery in time to start, but did well similar to Jones. 6

Matteo Darmian: Offered very little going forward but did well defensively, marking an improvement on other performances this season. 6

Michael Carrick: Was fairly absent in the game, but bizarre substitution at half time nonetheless. 5

Ander Herrera: Pressed well, distributed well and provided tempo to an otherwise lethargic United performance at times. 8

Paul Pogba: Was totally overcome by the occasion. Missed an early chance, gave away a silly penalty and got drawn into physical battles that he mostly lost. 4

Anthony Martial: Coming up against an 18-year-old he should have done better (with all respect), and should have maybe been subbed earlier. Poor. 5

Hneirkh Mkhitaryan: Played on both sides and saw a good chance saved by Mignolet. Not his best performance though. 6

Zlatan Ibrahimovic: Had a very good free-kick well saved, and popped up with a crucial goal to stay in red hot form. 7

Substitutes

Wayne Rooney (for Carrick, 46′): Got on the ball plenty and provided intent. 6

Juan Mata (for Martial, 65′): Didn’t see a lot of the ball. 6

Fellaini (for Darmian 75): Actually gave United a real spark and was instrumental. 8