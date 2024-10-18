Newcastle are doing all they can to prevent a second bitter exit to Man Utd

New light has been shed on whether Eddie Howe will push to join Manchester United, while Newcastle will reportedly do all they can to prevent a bitter second exit to Old Trafford.

Man Utd successfully poached sporting director Dan Ashworth earlier this year. The highly-regarded official had spent two years as Newcastle’s sporting director and the Magpies were dismayed at losing him.

His replacement at St. James’ Park was Paul Mitchell who TEAMtalk understands has already clashed with Eddie Howe. What’s more, amid ongoing uncertainty over Erik ten Hag’s position at Man Utd, the Red Devils are taking a look at Howe as a potential replacement.

According to a fresh update from Football Insider, Newcastle will ‘do everything’ to prevent Howe’s exit. Helping their cause is the fact the 46-year-old is tied to a long-term contract with the club and his deal does not contain a set release fee.

As such, prising Howe out of Newcastle will prove a costly undertaking for Man Utd. TEAMtalk understands that aside from Howe, Graham Potter is also on their shortlist and given he’s unattached, a deal for the former Brighton and Chelsea boss would be far simpler to make.

Regarding Howe’s stance, FI added he is ‘content’ on Tyneside and ‘will not push for a move away.’

That isn’t something that will deter Man Utd from making an attempt, though it does look like an approach would be destined to fail.

Eddie Howe dismayed at Dan Ashworth defection

Whether Man Utd relieve Ten Hag of his duties could hinge on the results from their next two matches.

TEAMtalk understands the outcomes of the upcoming clashes with Brentford and Fenerbahce could prove decisive in determining whether Ten Hag retains his job.

Man Utd had taken a close look at Thomas Tuchel prior to his appointment as the new England manager. With Tuchel unavailable, Man Utd have re-focused their gaze on Howe and Potter.

We understand Howe was disappointed at Newcastle losing Ashworth to Man Utd. The pair held a healthy relationship in the north east and the presence of Ashworth at Old Trafford would work in Howe’s favour if he applied for the job.

Nonetheless, sources tell TEAMtalk Newcastle are not overly concerned about the prospect of losing Howe and don’t expect to see him line up in the Old Trafford dugout any time soon.

Latest Man Utd transfer news

In other news, Ten Hag is reportedly ‘desperate’ to finally get his hands on Frenkie de Jong in January.

The midfield maestro was Ten Hag’s priority target in his first window in charge back in 2022. Per Spanish outlet Sport, Man Utd are weighing up a January approach.

Elsewhere, Man Utd are showing interest in signing RB Leipzig striker, Benjamin Sesko, for a potential signing in 2025. The Slovenian is ‘expected’ to be on the move next summer. Arsenal are also in the mix.

Finally, Fabrizio Romano has insisted the future of Alphonso Davies remains open amid recent links to Man Utd. The Bayern Munich left-back is off contract next summer and is also on Real Madrid’s radar.

Romano said: “Interesting situation [Davies’]. As of today, I can guarantee that there is nothing agreed with Man Utd. In this moment nothing is imminent, or close, or advanced so that’s the point.

Eddie Howe vs Erik ten Hag – who comes out on top?

Erik ten Hag v Eddie Howe stats comparison at Man Utd and Newcastle

Howe joined Newcastle roughly six months prior to Ten Hag taking the reins at Old Trafford. Howe has managed 134 matches since taking charge, with Ten Hag’s mark of 125 matches serving up a roughly equal sample size.

While it’s true Ten Hag comes out on top in several key categories, it’s also important to note Howe took charge of a Newcastle side that were in the relegation zone at the time of his appointment.